Lions vs. Packers live updates: Lions lead 7-3 early on Thursday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with the Detroit Lions (2-1) taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Lambeau Field in to reignite a classic NFC North rivalry.

Detroit is coming off a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while Green Bay pulled off a 17-point comeback to beat the New Orleans Saints 18-17 in Week 3. The Lions swept the season series with the Packers last season including a Week 18 victory on the road, which eliminated the Packers from playoff contention.

On the injury front, Green Bay placed left tackle David Bakhtiari on injured reserve (knee) Thursday with a return date unclear. Meanwhile, Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson are active after dealing with hamstring injuries. Lions running back David Montgomery (thigh) is active, but safety Kerby Joseph (hip) is inactive.

Here are the top moments!

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Oops!

On third down of the opening possession, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was intercepted by safety Rudy Ford, who ran the pick back to the Lions' 16-yard line.

Lions D holds

Detroit's defense held Green Bay to a field goal off the interception, thanks to an eye-popping second-down sack from defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions strike

One play after Goff hooked up with tight end Sam LaPorta for a 35-yard gain, the quarterback hit an open Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 24-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned for updates!

A familiar face

Packers fan and "Undisputed" fixture Lil Wayne ran out of the tunnel with the team.

Pregame scene

