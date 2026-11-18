National Football League
National Football League
Lions vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 11
Updated Nov. 19, 2026 6:48 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Buccaneers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.
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Moneyline
- Lions: -340
- Buccaneers: +270
Spread
- Lions -7: -108
- Buccaneers +7: -112
Over/Under
- Over 43.5: -102
- Under 43.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Detroit has won five straight and can start 6-0 at home for the first time since 1991. The Lions rank third in total offense (392.4 YPG) and have scored more than 30 points in five games.
- Baker Mayfield's status is up in the air. If he sits, Jalon Daniels would make his fourth career start. Tampa Bay averages 19.0 points in Daniels’ starts compared with 24.2 in Mayfield’s.
- Detroit has held all four opponents below 20 points since its bye, allowing 12.8 PPG over that stretch. Only Buffalo and the Rams have allowed fewer since Week 7, though Detroit now has to replace Aidan Hutchinson after his season-ending knee injury.
- Tampa Bay leads the NFL with 163.9 rushing yards per game, but its results hinge on getting the run game going. The Bucs are 3-0 when they rush for at least 150 yards and 0-6 when they fall short of that mark.
How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
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