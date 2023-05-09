National Football League Lions coach Dan Campbell views Hendon Hooker's age as a positive Published May. 9, 2023 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a mystery where Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker would be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was coming off a prolific senior season but was also recovering from a torn ACL. Plus, there were concerns that he's already 25 years old.

Well, the Detroit Lions, who drafted Hooker in the third round, don't see the quarterback's age as a negative. In fact, on the latest edition of the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he views Hooker's age as a plus from a maturity standpoint.

"We did go into this offseason saying that we wanted to bring in some competition at quarterback," Campbell said. "We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker. We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He’s very mature, he looks the part, he’s got a big arm.

"He's just got to learn how to play in the NFL. He’s a pro now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kinda liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They got a lot on their plate."

Detroit selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick. As a rookie he'll presumably back up quarterback Jared Goff, who's coming off a resurgent season in which he threw for 4,438 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns.

Goff is signed through the 2024 season, but there reportedly have been no substantive extension talks. That potentially leaves an opening for Hooker.

With the Volunteers last season, Hooker totaled 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 175.5 passer rating, completing 69.6% of his passes. He also ran for 430 yards and five touchdowns. Hooker suffered his torn ACL in Tennessee's Week 12 road matchup against South Carolina but still finished fifth in Heisman Voting. The year prior, he had a 181.4 passer rating while rushing for 616 yards.

Hooker began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech in 2018 and transferred to Tennessee after the 2020 season. His arrival in Knoxville coincided with Josh Heupel taking the reins as head coach after Jeremy Pruitt's dismissal.

Prior to selecting Hooker in Round 3, Detroit traded back from No. 6 to No. 12 and selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Six picks later, the Lions took Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. Detroit then selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (No. 34) and Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (No. 45) in Round 2.

Detroit is coming off a nine-win season, its best single-season victory total since 2017, and is entering year three with Campbell as head coach.

