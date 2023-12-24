Detroit Lions Lions clinched NFC North for first time with win over Vikings. Higher stakes await Updated Dec. 24, 2023 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North for the first time ever after a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The last time Detroit won their division was 1993 — when the NFC North was part of the NFC Central. The league realigned with the addition of the Houston Texans in 2002 and the Lions have finished second in the NFC North four times since. On Sunday, they made history and earned a home playoff game in the process.

"I get emotional thinking about all the guys that went through 3-13, went through 1-6 early last year and now can stand here NFC North champs," said quarterback Jared Goff to NFL Network after the game.

The accomplishment came with two games left in the regular season, as Detroit is tied for the second-best record in the conference at 11-4. It's just the second time since 1993 that the Lions have won 11 games. They reached double digits faster than any Detroit team since the Kennedy administration and look to have their most complete squad in recent memory.

Against the Vikings on Christmas Eve, thanks to a one-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught his eighth touchdown of the season. For the first time in franchise history, a wide receiver, a tight end and a running back have all scored eight or more touchdowns in a single season, according to Lions PR.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs accounted for two touchdowns on the day. Combined with his veteran counterpart in David Montgomery, Lions backs have 20 rushing touchdowns on the season. Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta have 20 total touchdowns, setting a new franchise record for a Lions rookie class.

Detroit's offense is simply firing on all cylinders again. They have immediate production out of top 2023 draft picks, a reliable veteran running back and St. Brown recorded his eighth game with over 100 receiving yards this year, catching 12 of 14 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown. Goff finished 30-of-40 for 257 yards and a touchdown. He found eight different receivers.

The Lions were averaging the fifth-most points in the league coming into the game at 27.3. They were sixth in red-zone percentage and seventh in third-down conversion rate. Detroit has been averaging the third-most yards per game; the second-most rushing yards and the fourth-most passing yards. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, armed with skill players all over the field, has managed to make Detroit's offense a strength. Because of its creativity and versatility, it's also been able to evolve throughout the year and stay productive. There is no figuring out Johnson's offense.

After AMAZING Justin Jefferson reception, Lions' Ifeatu Melinfonwu makes game-sealing pick off Vikings' Nick Mullens

On top of that, the Lions defense seems to be rediscovering themselves just in time for the postseason — and that's before they get C.J. Gardner-Johnson back from injury. Gardner-Johnson's return window has been opened and he's returned to practice. Getting him back should solidify a unit that helped win the game in Minnesota.

Just as the Lions were clinging to a six-point lead with the Vikings driving, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu came up with the game-sealing interception off quarterback Nick Mullens. It was the Lions secondary's fourth interception of the day. Safety Kerby Joseph had two and rookie safety Brian Branch had the other. Branch also forced a fumble, one of two forced by the Lions on the day.

'There's nothing like this' – Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on winning first division title in 30 years

The pass defense has struggled some in the last few weeks. Those issues had a domino effect on that side of the ball, making it hard on the defensive front, which only has Aidan Hutchinson to cling to for a pass rush. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill is on IR but is eligible to come off in Week 18, which should give Detroit yet another defensive boost.

Lions fans can finally rejoice. This is the year. The Detroit Lions are division champs and are firmly in the playoffs. All that's left to determine is seeding — and games that matter a great deal more.

