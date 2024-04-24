National Football League Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly agree to $120 million extension Updated Apr. 24, 2024 3:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions are locking up one of their top players for a long time at a hefty price.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has agreed to a four-year extension with the Lions worth $120 million, with $77 million guaranteed, NFL Media reported Wednesday.

The deal is a record in guaranteed money for a wide receiver and tied for the WR record in average salary with Tyreek Hill's $30 million annual pay, per OverTheCap.com. The total value of the contract ranks second to Davante Adams' $140 million deal.

Prior to the extension, St. Brown, Detroit's fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was making a relatively modest salary considering his production, holding a $3.56 million cap hit for the 2024 season.

Now, the Lions have St. Brown under contract through the 2028 season as they look to get over the hump and win their first Super Bowl. The wide receiver has played a major role in the franchise's sudden turnaround over the past few years, recording at least 90 receptions in each of his first three seasons in the league.

St. Brown firmly established himself as one of the game's best receivers in 2023. The 24-year-old was tied for second in receptions (119), third in receiving yards (1,515) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (10).

Those numbers helped the Lions win their first division title in 30 years. St. Brown also carried that production into the postseason, giving Detroit a lift as the team earned its first playoff win in 32 years. St. Brown had 22 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown over three playoff games as the Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

St. Brown was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career, earning a first-team nod while also making his second Pro Bowl appearance.

