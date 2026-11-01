National Football League
LFGibbs? Jahmyr Gibbs Powers His Way To LFG Player Of The Game In Lions' Win vs. Vikings
National Football League

LFGibbs? Jahmyr Gibbs Powers His Way To LFG Player Of The Game In Lions' Win vs. Vikings

Updated Nov. 1, 2026 5:45 p.m. ET

Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions past the NFL’s last undefeated team.

The Detroit Lions running back was named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Brady, who called the game on FOX, opened his conversation with Gibbs in disbelief that it was his first time winning the award.

"Congrats, Jahmyr Gibbs! Today’s LFG Player of the Game," Brady said. "By the way, a first-time winner. I didn’t even know how that’s possible."

"I’ve been waiting on one of these," Gibbs replied.

Gibbs gave the Lions the lead with a tackle-breaking 30-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. 

Brady then asked about a moment after the touchdown, when Gibbs left the field and was sent back out for the two-point attempt, which Detroit failed to convert. Brady asked whether it was the most tired he had ever been on the field.

"I’m not gonna lie, I was so tired. I wasn’t expecting us going for two. I didn’t even know the score," Gibbs said. "I just ran off, high-fived everybody and sat on the bench. They called my name, I sprinted all the way back out, they said Never mind, I come back. They said never mind, go back out. It was a lot."

The Vikings went back in front 15-12 in the fourth quarter, but Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams for a 7-yard go-ahead touchdown with under five minutes to go and Detroit leaned on the run game from there.

It was a long day for the Lions’ ground game, and it paid off late. Detroit finished with more than 230 rushing yards against the league’s toughest defense. Sione Vaki added 65 of them, and Gibbs said the plan coming out of halftime was simple.

"We said we need to get the run game going, and that’s what we did. Everybody had a part in it. The big guys up front did a great job," Gibbs said. "Receivers, tight ends, they block their ass off all the time."

Brady then asked whether the ground game brought back a little "Sonic and Knuckles" vibe, a nickname Gibbs shared with David Montgomery in Detroit. 

Gibbs said the bond among the running backs hasn’t gone anywhere.

"I think that lives in all of us," Gibbs said. "We’re still a family."

Detroit improved to 5-2 and won its third straight game. The Lions visit the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

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