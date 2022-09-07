National Football League Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens are now on the clock, and not in the way we generally interpret that statement.

The team has until Friday to solidify a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and if the two sides can't reach a deal before then, Jackson has asserted that he won't re-open that door until after the season's over.

"We’re still talking," Jackson said about his ongoing discussions with the Ravens' brass. "The week’s not over yet, but soon. Soon will probably be the deadline. Probably be cut off after this week."

Jackson is set to play on the fifth year of his rookie-scale deal this season, which will net him $23.106 million throughout the campaign. He told reporters that he has "no clue" whether he and the team are any closer to an extension than they were in training camp.

"You'll have to ask the guy who I'm talking to … talk to the GM about that," said Jackson, who's currently negotiating without an agent. "I'm comfortable [negotiating by myself], but it's probably different because it's your quarterback, and not an NFL agent, stuff like that.

"I've been pretty cool. Eric [DeCosta] has been pretty cool with it."

If Jackson and the Ravens are unable to reach an agreement, he'll be eligible for a franchise tag next season that could pay him north of $45 million. If he isn't tagged, he'll become an unrestricted free agent.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.