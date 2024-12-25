National Football League Lamar Jackson sadly missed Beyoncé's incredible Christmas halftime show Published Dec. 25, 2024 7:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens met for the second part of an NFL Christmas Day doubleheader, but if you ask Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the real headliner Wednesday was halftime performer Beyoncé.

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé put on a show. The Houston native came out on the field at NRG Stadium riding a horse and singing "16 Carriages" from her hit album "Cowboy Carter," which received 16 Grammy nominations.

The superstar followed that up with her cover of "Blackbird," and was later joined by several special guests, including Shaboozey for "Sweet Honey Buckiin’," Post Malone for "Levii’s Jeans" and daughter Blue Ivy, who danced with her mom during "Texas Hold 'Em."

Earlier in the week, Jackson had vowed to skip out on the locker room to watch Beyoncé in action, and with his team leading 17-2 at the break, he had a good argument to make.

But, according to sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, John Harbaugh made sure his MVP candidate remained in the locker room, where the team could at least hear the halftime show.

That's a tough break for Jackson, who said he's never seen Beyoncé live before. But maybe Harbaugh knew what he was doing. After halftime, Jackson led two straight scoring drives. First he ran for a 48-yard score, and then he hit tight end Mark Andrews for a 1-yard touchdown. In the process, Jackson also broke the NFL's record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

