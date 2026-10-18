National Football League
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey Ruled Out Departs Game vs. Chiefs Early Due To Concussion
National Football League

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey Ruled Out Departs Game vs. Chiefs Early Due To Concussion

Updated Oct. 18, 2026 5:41 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers’ wide receiver room took another hit Sunday. 

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, the team announced.

McConkey was sidelined due to a head injury in the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium and was initially evaluated before the team made the ruling official. 

The Chargers were trailing the Chiefs 9-3 when McConkey was ruled out.

McConkey finished the game with one reception for 17 yards. McConkey had 12 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown through his first four appearances this season.

The injury came just as McConkey worked his way back on the field from another injury. He entered Sunday with no injury designation after dealing with a lingering foot injury, and he went from limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday to a full participant Friday. 

McConkey's absence leaves the Chargers thin at wideout. With McConkey out and Tre’ Harris sidelined by a hamstring injury, Los Angeles will likely lean on Quentin Johnston as its top receiver.

The Chargers came into Sunday still searching for their first win of the season at 0-5, while the Chiefs entered 4-0 and atop the AFC West. 

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