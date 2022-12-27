Kyler Murray, Kevin Durant, more salute J.J. Watt's retirement on social media
J.J. Watt's announcement Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the 2022 NFL season prompted an outpouring of admiration and respect from all corners of the NFL and beyond the sport of football. The former Houston Texans great and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end is nearly universally admired, not just for his game-changing ability on the defensive line but also for his community impact off the field.
Here are some of the top social reactions to Watt's announcement.
All in the family
Watt stated before the season that he was excited for his then-unborn son Koa to get a chance to watch him play, and father and son checked off that bucket list item during the Cardinals' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Watt's announcement implies that is a big factor into his decision to step away now.
Watt's wife — NWSL and USWNT player Kealia Ohai Watt — and brothers — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt — also showed their support. Koa will likely get more chances to watch his mother and uncle play their respective sports in the coming years.
Legend on the field…
…and off it
Current, former teammates react
Several of Watt's current Cardinals and former Texans teammates commented on his Instagram post, including Kyler Murray and Tyrann Matheiu.
"ONE OF THE BEST EVER," Matheiu wrote.
Others took to Twitter.
Love from around the NFL and beyond
Other figures from across the NFL tweeted and commented their respect to Watt. Those messages even came from stars in other sports.
"True game changer and a legend. Much respect 99," Kevin Durant wrote on Instagram.
Wisconsin shows admiration
The Hall of Fame awaits
