National Football League
Kyler Murray, Kevin Durant, more salute J.J. Watt's retirement on social media
National Football League

Kyler Murray, Kevin Durant, more salute J.J. Watt's retirement on social media

2 hours ago

J.J. Watt's announcement Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the 2022 NFL season prompted an outpouring of admiration and respect from all corners of the NFL and beyond the sport of football. The former Houston Texans great and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end is nearly universally admired, not just for his game-changing ability on the defensive line but also for his community impact off the field.

J.J. Watt announces he plans to retire at the end of this NFL season

J.J. Watt announces he plans to retire at the end of this NFL season
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to J.J. Watt announcing his upcoming retirement from professional football.

Here are some of the top social reactions to Watt's announcement.

All in the family

Watt stated before the season that he was excited for his then-unborn son Koa to get a chance to watch him play, and father and son checked off that bucket list item during the Cardinals' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Watt's announcement implies that is a big factor into his decision to step away now.

Watt's wife — NWSL and USWNT player Kealia Ohai Watt — and brothers — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt — also showed their support. Koa will likely get more chances to watch his mother and uncle play their respective sports in the coming years.

Legend on the field…

…and off it

Current, former teammates react

Several of Watt's current Cardinals and former Texans teammates commented on his Instagram post, including Kyler Murray and Tyrann Matheiu.

"ONE OF THE BEST EVER," Matheiu wrote. 

Others took to Twitter.

Love from around the NFL and beyond

Other figures from across the NFL tweeted and commented their respect to Watt. Those messages even came from stars in other sports.

"True game changer and a legend. Much respect 99," Kevin Durant wrote on Instagram.

Wisconsin shows admiration

The Hall of Fame awaits

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Chargers, Packers leap into Week 17 'Herd Hierarchy'
National Football League

Chargers, Packers leap into Week 17 'Herd Hierarchy'

45 mins ago
Colts showcase same offensive issues with Nick Foles at QB: AFC South analysis
National Football League

Colts showcase same offensive issues with Nick Foles at QB: AFC South analysis

1 hour ago
NFL's most battle-tested team; Lions, Packers must win out: NFC North analysis
National Football League

NFL's most battle-tested team; Lions, Packers must win out: NFC North analysis

1 hour ago
NFL Odds: Frank Reich? Dan Quinn? Lines on Broncos' next head coach
Gambling

NFL Odds: Frank Reich? Dan Quinn? Lines on Broncos' next head coach

2 hours ago
Green Bay Packers' pass defense success misleading but still clutch?
National Football League

Green Bay Packers' pass defense success misleading but still clutch?

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes