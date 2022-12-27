National Football League
J.J. Watt retiring after 2022 NFL season
J.J. Watt retiring after 2022 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals and former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he's retiring after the 2022 NFL season.

Watt is in his second season with the Cardinals, which comes after spending the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Texans. The 33-year-old has totaled nine-and-a-half sacks, 33 combined tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble this season.

Across 12 seasons, Watt has totaled 111.5 sacks — featuring two 20-plus sack seasons and two seasons where he led the league in said category — and made five Pro Bowls. He is one of three players in NFL history to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, alongside Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald. Houston selected Watt with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

This is a developing story.

