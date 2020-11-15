National Football League Twitter Reacts to 'Hail Murray' 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray might have very well made the play of the year.

As the clock expired in Arizona's matchup with Buffalo, and the Cardinals trailing 30-26, Murray scrambled out of the pocket to his left, squared his body, and heaved a Hail Mary down field while on the run.

Somehow, by some miracle, Hopkins hauled in the pass, despite sitting in triple coverage, stealing the victory right out of the Bills' hands, 33-30.

After the game, Murray and Hopkins were in a rush to get to Twitter.

And, as to be expected, the social media world exploded:

