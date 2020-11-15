National Football League
Twitter Reacts to 'Hail Murray'

2 mins ago

DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray might have very well made the play of the year.

As the clock expired in Arizona's matchup with Buffalo, and the Cardinals trailing 30-26, Murray scrambled out of the pocket to his left, squared his body, and heaved a Hail Mary down field while on the run.

Somehow, by some miracle, Hopkins hauled in the pass, despite sitting in triple coverage, stealing the victory right out of the Bills' hands, 33-30.

After the game, Murray and Hopkins were in a rush to get to Twitter.

And, as to be expected, the social media world exploded:

NFL's Top Plays of Week 10

NFL's Top Plays of Week 10
Check out all the top plays from Week 10 in the NFL, including a Hail Murray and a 98-yard TD run from Ronald Jones!
52 mins ago
Brady Bounces Back, Rodgers Survives

Brady Bounces Back, Rodgers Survives
Also, Nick Chubb left fantasy players fuming, Alex Smith got a poignant start, and the Giants re-entered the NFC East race.
3 hours ago
Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors
Our gambling experts answer 60 fan questions in 60 minutes right up until kickoff every Sunday!
7 hours ago
Bearing the Brunt

Bearing the Brunt
A listless performance against New Orleans in Week 9 has all eyes on Tom Brady headed into Sunday.
7 hours ago
The NFL's Best QBs Can Win You $1 Million

The NFL's Best QBs Can Win You $1 Million
NFL fans have a chance to win $1 million for free in Week 10, and Jason McIntyre is riding with the NFL's top QBs for his picks.
10 hours ago
