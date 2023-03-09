Kyler Murray advised to 'grow up' by Cardinals teammate
Former Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is set to become a free agent, and as he potentially leaves Arizona, he left a clear message for Kyler Murray.
"Grow up," Beachum said when asked what Murray needs to do in an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "Be a man and grow up."
Beachum's comments about the 25-year-old come after a season full of maturity and leadership questions surrounding Murray. When Murray signed his extension with the Cardinals prior to the start of the season, the team included an "independent study" clause that stated he must complete a certain amount of hours studying film without interruption from playing video games or using the internet.
The Cardinals eventually removed the clause, but questions about Murray's ability to be a leader remained throughout the 2022 season, as the team went 4-8 before the quarterback tore his ACL. Former Cardinals teammate Patrick Peterson also criticized Murray's persona, saying he "doesn't care about anybody but Kyler Murray" before walking back those comments.
Beachum stated some confidence in Murray's ability to grow as a leader, but recognized he still has to put in the work to get there.
"It's not a completed process," Beachum said. "I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine.
"They paid him for a reason. They paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you're in that position, we need you to lead more. You're the face of the franchise. ... You have to lead in every single capacity."
"Kyler is his own individual, he's his own person, he beats to his own drum, which has made him what he is today," Beachum added. "But, at the end of the day, you have to be able to lead an entire organization. You've got to lead a team."
At his introductory press conference in February, new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray remains on schedule with his rehab. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing also said recently that Murray's been "extremely engaged" in their dialogue so far.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Daniel Jones must make good on Giants' huge investment
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Should Bears deal No. 1 overall pick? Ranking five potential trade hauls
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- NASCAR power rankings: Ross Chastain rises to top spot after Las Vegas
- Jim Boeheim defined Syracuse basketball in every way
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?Ranking the top 8 NFC quarterbacks of 2023 - Herd HierarchyNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Cowboys approach free agency with plenty of noise — but stability in mindJaguars WR Calvin Ridley apologizes for gambling after NFL reinstatementWhat to expect from Ohio State stars C.J. Stroud, Jaxon-Smith Njigba in the NFL
- Sharp: Mike McCarthy's offensive philosophy for Cowboys is misguidedSaquon Barkley might soon become a luxury Giants can't affordPatriots have a big free-agent budget. How much will Bill Belichick invest?
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?Ranking the top 8 NFC quarterbacks of 2023 - Herd HierarchyNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Cowboys approach free agency with plenty of noise — but stability in mindJaguars WR Calvin Ridley apologizes for gambling after NFL reinstatementWhat to expect from Ohio State stars C.J. Stroud, Jaxon-Smith Njigba in the NFL
- Sharp: Mike McCarthy's offensive philosophy for Cowboys is misguidedSaquon Barkley might soon become a luxury Giants can't affordPatriots have a big free-agent budget. How much will Bill Belichick invest?