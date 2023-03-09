National Football League
National Football League

Kyler Murray advised to 'grow up' by Cardinals teammate

Published Mar. 9, 2023 6:11 p.m. EST

Former Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is set to become a free agent, and as he potentially leaves Arizona, he left a clear message for Kyler Murray.

"Grow up," Beachum said when asked what Murray needs to do in an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "Be a man and grow up."

Beachum's comments about the 25-year-old come after a season full of maturity and leadership questions surrounding Murray. When Murray signed his extension with the Cardinals prior to the start of the season, the team included an "independent study" clause that stated he must complete a certain amount of hours studying film without interruption from playing video games or using the internet.

The Cardinals eventually removed the clause, but questions about Murray's ability to be a leader remained throughout the 2022 season, as the team went 4-8 before the quarterback tore his ACL. Former Cardinals teammate Patrick Peterson also criticized Murray's persona, saying he "doesn't care about anybody but Kyler Murray" before walking back those comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beachum stated some confidence in Murray's ability to grow as a leader, but recognized he still has to put in the work to get there.

"It's not a completed process," Beachum said. "I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine.

"They paid him for a reason. They paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you're in that position, we need you to lead more. You're the face of the franchise. ... You have to lead in every single capacity."

"Kyler is his own individual, he's his own person, he beats to his own drum, which has made him what he is today," Beachum added. "But, at the end of the day, you have to be able to lead an entire organization. You've got to lead a team."

At his introductory press conference in February, new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray remains on schedule with his rehab. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing also said recently that Murray's been "extremely engaged" in their dialogue so far. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former F1 champion Jenson Button ready for 'challenge' of Cup Series
Former F1 champion Jenson Button ready for 'challenge' of Cup Series
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes