Kelce Signs Extension With Chiefs

This offseason, Kansas City signed franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-breaking 10-year contract, and then signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term deal weeks later.

Now, it's superstar tight end Travis Kelce's turn to get paid.

On top of his 4-year extension, Kelce has two years left on his current contract, much to the delight of Mahomes.

This past season, Kelce helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years – tallying 19 receptions, 207 yards and 4 touchdowns in three playoff games – and he has been one of the best tight ends in football since entering the league in 2014.

Kelce is a 5-time Pro Bowler and he has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last four seasons.

In 2016 and 2018, Kelce was named First Team All-Pro, and in 2017, as well as this past season, he was named Second Team All-Pro.

That type of production has also garnered him the respect of his peers, who voted him one of the 20 best players in the NFL this offseason.

Kelce's deal comes just hours after the San Francisco 49ers signed George Kittle – who, in the eyes of many, is Kelce's arch-nemesis for the title of 'best tight end in football' – to a record-breaking deal.

The Chiefs have now locked up the core of their offense in Mahomes, Kelce, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, after Hill signed an extension with the franchise back in September.

