National Football League
Kelce Signs Extension With Chiefs
National Football League

Kelce Signs Extension With Chiefs

5 hours ago

This offseason, Kansas City signed franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-breaking 10-year contract, and then signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term deal weeks later.

Now, it's superstar tight end Travis Kelce's turn to get paid.

On top of his 4-year extension, Kelce has two years left on his current contract, much to the delight of Mahomes.

This past season, Kelce helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years – tallying 19 receptions, 207 yards and 4 touchdowns in three playoff games – and he has been one of the best tight ends in football since entering the league in 2014.

Kelce is a 5-time Pro Bowler and he has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last four seasons.

In 2016 and 2018, Kelce was named First Team All-Pro, and in 2017, as well as this past season, he was named Second Team All-Pro. 

That type of production has also garnered him the respect of his peers, who voted him one of the 20 best players in the NFL this offseason.

Kelce's deal comes just hours after the San Francisco 49ers signed George Kittle – who, in the eyes of many, is Kelce's arch-nemesis for the title of 'best tight end in football' – to a record-breaking deal.

The Chiefs have now locked up the core of their offense in Mahomes, Kelce, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, after Hill signed an extension with the franchise back in September.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Cornerback Sneak?

Cornerback Sneak?
The Seahawks reportedly have waived Kemah Siverand after the rookie allegedly tried to sneak a woman into the team hotel.
5 hours ago
National Football League

George Kittle Gets Huge Payday

George Kittle Gets Huge Payday
The 49ers star tight end has agreed to a massive five-year extension, per multiple reports.
9 hours ago
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's AFC Predictions

Colin Cowherd's AFC Predictions
Cowherd goes division-by-division to pick each AFC team's record, including one undefeated squad.
21 hours ago
National Football League

Vick Reflects On Madden Anniversary

Vick Reflects On Madden Anniversary
In 2004, Michael Vick graced the cover of Madden as an unstoppable cheat code. Today, that legacy means the world to him.
1 day ago
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes Joins Undisputed

Patrick Mahomes Joins Undisputed
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joined Skip and Shannon to talk the NFL offseason, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks