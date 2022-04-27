National Football League Kayvon Thibodeaux Draft Diary: 'My love for the game is unshakable' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft, top prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux shared his thoughts with FOX Sports on his personal journey. It's one that has taken the Oregon defensive end from South Los Angeles to the Pacific Northwest to a soon-to-be revealed NFL home. Here are some of Thibodeaux's reflections — in his own words — on what he has learned and what lies ahead Thursday night in Las Vegas.

I wanted to do a draft diary because I wanted people to get a real feel for who I am and the things that I value.

I’m a true momma’s boy, and I want to do everything in my power to make sure that I make her happy and continue to grow and do everything that I can. I’m a kid who grew up in the inner city of Los Angeles. I’ve just been dedicated to this dream of being able to play in the National Football League. I already have a good support system in place, and I want to continue to have good people around me with pure hearts who have my best interest in mind.

The greatest thing I’ve learned through the draft process is just to be true to myself and continue to love the things that I love and not let anybody change how I feel about myself. I could do without all the stuff that doesn’t have to do with football. I love the game just because I could play it, not because of everything that comes with it.

My love for the game is unshakable and undeniable. There are assumptions made otherwise by people who don’t know me. The people who know me have a great understanding of who I am. People are going to have an opinion on something you do regardless, whether it’s positive or negative. I feel like that’s just the nature of the beast.

One of the best decisions I’ve made in life is attending the University of Oregon. I got a lot of development, a lot of coaching. Not just on the field, but off the field as far as just becoming a man and growing in my maturity.

I had a plethora of coaches who helped out in my journey. They gave me the nurturing that a young man needs to become a man in this game. Oregon was a place that wasn’t too far from home but still far enough for me to grow. It was ultimately about development and where could I set my life up for the future.

I’ll find out soon where that future will play out. Getting drafted is a big moment, but it doesn’t feel like the biggest of my life just because I’ve really worked hard to get here. I feel like I’ve been on this constant and gradual increase, on this uphill slope.

So, it doesn’t seem like this is a wild moment, but I am excited to be here. Whether I’m drafted first overall or later, I’ll be in the league either way, so I’m going to be happy. Once I put that helmet on and actually make my presence known on the field, that will be the greatest gift.

My plan is to be one of the greatest pass rushers, one of the greatest football players to ever play the game. That’s the only plan that I’ve had in place for a long time.

