National Football League Are the Kansas City Chiefs lucky or just better prepared? Published Sep. 16, 2024 8:07 p.m. ET

There wasn't much in the box score to suggest that the Kansas City Chiefs should've defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Chiefs were outgained (320-286) by their conference rival. They committed three turnovers — throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble — compared to the Bengals' one turnover. Perhaps the most damning stat, though, came courtesy of their three-time Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes recorded only 151 passing yards, the second-fewest he's thrown in a game. The only game Mahomes threw for fewer yards came in 2019, and he departed that contest early.

Yet, Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 26-25. The win improved the Chiefs to 2-0 as they seek to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

However, Sunday's win was also the second straight week the Chiefs might have had some luck on their side. In Week 1, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely caught a would-be touchdown pass that would've cut the Chiefs' lead to one point as time expired in regulation. As the Ravens were preparing to set up for a two-point conversion that could've won them the game, an official review showed that the tip of one of Likely's feet was out of bounds, giving the Chiefs the win.

In Week 2, a pair of late mishaps from the Bengals helped tip the game in the Chiefs' favor. First, Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed them back 15 yards on their penultimate possession. Two plays later, Cincinnati settled for a field goal.

Later, Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony collided with Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice on a fourth-and-16 play with less than a minute left. As the pass fell incomplete, a flag was thrown on Anthony for defensive pass interference, moving Kansas City to Cincinnati's 36-yard line. Instead of watching the Bengals run the clock down to seal the two-point win, the Chiefs worked to get a few more yards to set up Harrison Butker for the game-winning 51-yard field goal as the clock hit zero.

"First Things First" host Nick Wright, a noted Chiefs fan, admitted Kansas City was "incredibly lucky" to win Sunday's game, blaming Cincinnati for letting the win slip away.

"They're lucky for a number of reasons. First, that Cincinnati keeps coming to Arrowhead and having the exact same thing happen," Wright said. "Joe Burrow with the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter [on a late] drive can win the game, but gives up a bad sack and gives the ball back to Patrick Mahomes. Then, a young player who probably shouldn't be in the game commits a penalty that everyone knows is a penalty, but Bengals fans still whine about it. Then, Harrison Butker kicks the field goal and Joe Burrow's sad."

Were the Chiefs lucky to beat the Bengals?

Not everyone believes that the Chiefs were lucky, though. On "The Facility," Chase Daniel pointed to a handful of plays in Week 2's game that gave Kansas City the edge, such as Mahomes connecting with Rice on a 44-yard touchdown pass because a Bengals safety cheated on his coverage, and getting a scoop-and-score on Burrow's fumble in the fourth quarter.

Colin Cowherd also mocked the idea that the Chiefs are lucky. As he noted that Kansas City's defense is now "winning these games," Cowherd said that the Chiefs' performance "in the situational stuff" separates them from the rest of the league, comparing them to one of the other great dynasties in NFL history.

"It's like the Patriots handed the baton to the Chiefs on how to win games late against rivals," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "That's what they said for 20 years about New England: ‘Just lucky New England.' The Chiefs have officially become the Patriots' dynasty. They just figure out ways to win games."

Are the Chiefs lucky? Colin Cowherd says no. Instead, he credits their top-notch QB and coach, adding, "Luck comes to the prepared." (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

With three Super Bowl titles in the past six seasons, Mahomes and Andy Reid have made a case for themselves to be considered one of the best quarterback-coach duos in NFL history. Their ability to be smart in key moments gives them the advantage in tight games, Cowherd argued.

"You're not sure if they have the better roster. They make mistakes," Cowherd said. "Their star quarterback will never beat themselves late, just like Tom Brady in New England. They have an A-plus coach, the best in the game, like Bill Belichick was in his prime and now with Andy Reid.

"Luck comes to the prepared."

