National Football League Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer re-signing with Bills Published Mar. 15, 2023 2:02 p.m. EDT

Jordan Poyer is re-signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Media reports.

The 31-year-old, who ranks No. 26 on the top 50 free NFL free agent list, has earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. During his NFL career, he has recorded 631 total tackles, 11 sacks, 50 pass deflections and 24 interceptions.

He'll be 32 by the time the season starts, but Poyer is coming off yet another Pro Bowl year in which he combined for 63 tackles and four interceptions. There's a market for that kind of experience and productivity, and it looks like the Bills are going to let him test it.





The Eagles selected Poyer in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

