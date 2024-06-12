National Football League Jordan Love, Packers aim to complete extension by training camp Published Jun. 12, 2024 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jordan Love senses that he'll have an extension from the Green Bay Packers soon.

The Packers starting quarterback told reporters that he's hopeful a deal will be done by the time the team opens up training camp on July 22.

"Yes. That's what I've heard," Love said when asked if an extension could be completed prior to training camp.

The confidence from Love that a deal would get done sooner rather than later came after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently expressed a desire to get the contract done in the coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're in those conversations right now," Gutekunst told 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee last week. "Both parties want the same thing. We'd like to get this done before training camp, for sure."

In a separate interview with Cheesehead TV on Tuesday, Gutekunst shared why the team wants a deal in place with their quarterback by training camp.

"I would love to have it done a couple weeks ago, that would be great," Gutekunst said. "To have stability at quarterback, particularly with Jordan, would be something that is good for the organization, good for our team. I think I'm optimistic because I think both we want Jordan here, and Jordan wants to be here. There's a desire on both sides to get something done. Would love to have it done before training camp, I think that would be ideal. Whether or not that happens, we'll see how it goes."

Guteknust added that he's "not overly concerned" about the situation, though.

"More importantly is the fact that we have an opportunity here to take the quarterback position and make it very stable for us for the foreseeable future," Guteknust said. "That's exciting."

Love mostly played coy when asked by reporters about the specifics of his contract situation, keeping his answers relatively brief. Although he shared that he likes "being in the mix" about where things stand in contract negotiations.

"That's that," Love said with a smile before nodding his head when asked if there was a topic he'd like to discuss less than his contract.

Why Jordan Love deserves a big contract with the Packers

The Packers made a second investment in Love last year, before he officially became their starting quarterback. They gave him a one-year extension with $13.5 million in guaranteed money with $9 million in potential incentives, a move that seemingly bought them extra time to see if Love could be their long-term quarterback.

Well, Love proved to be right for the part last season. While he didn't start the year too well, he finished by throwing for 4,159 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating. Love's improved play over the course of this season not only helped the Packers make the playoffs, but they also upset the Dallas Cowboys and nearly took down the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to negotiating a new deal, Love is also focused on where he wants to improve in his second season as a starter. The 25-year-old shared what he's been working on this offseason to possibly elevate himself and Green Bay to the next level.

"The main thing for me is understanding where to go with the ball, always making the right decision, not forcing the ball downfield and trying to fit it in certain windows, things like that," Love said. "Just process, and understanding where I need to go with the ball, and then pocket movement, making smaller movements in the pocket, not being so quick to try and get out of there, but to stay in the pocket and try and find those receivers downfield. That's something I've been working on.

"Also throwing on the move, going right, being able to get my shoulders downhill, my body downhill and not be drifting away from the throw."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share