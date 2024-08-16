National Football League Jordan Love headlines 10 players poised to earn first Pro Bowl honors in 2024 Published Aug. 16, 2024 9:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Despite the varied interest in the Pro Bowl Games, players continue to view a Pro Bowl berth as one of the highest honors in the game. The recognition from their peers and fans validates their work between the lines, placing the players in the elite category within the football world.

Given the importance of making the Pro Bowl, it is the perfect time to predict 10 players who will make their first career Pro Bowl appearance in 2024.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

The hottest quarterback in the league down the stretch in 2023 should build upon the momentum that resulted in a new contract that makes him the highest-paid QB in NFL history. Though his résumé lacks a Pro Bowl honor, Love should scratch that goal off the list this season with a stellar performance that showcases his talents as a pinpoint pocket passer. Last season, Love completed 64.7% of his throws with a collection of newbies, misfits and castoffs around him. Those numbers should spike this season with the chemistry between the quarterback and his young pass-catchers improving with each practice and game-day rep. If Love's numbers jump, the Packers' star is a shoo-in to make the Pro Bowl squad.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' return should enable the football world to appreciate Hall's talents as a runner-receiver with big-play potential. The third-year pro is a unique weapon with RB1/WR2 tools in an offense that could feature more high-percentage throws from the four-time MVP. As a mismatch creator against linebackers and safeties with long-distance scoring potential, Hall is the perfect complement to Garrett Wilson as the No. 2 option in the passing game. With Hall poised to put up 1,000-plus yards on the ground, he could lead the league in scrimmage yards as New York's do-it-all specialist.

Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

The first receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft could set the league ablaze as a talented playmaker with exceptional tools, technique and polish. Harrison is the prototypical WR1 offensive coordinators covet when building around a lethal quarterback-receiver combination with the capacity to attack horizontally and vertically on the perimeter. As a silky-smooth route runner with the size, length and quickness to win with force or finesse, Harrison is nearly impossible to neutralize as the No. 1 option in the passing game. Given the numbers he is expected to post as the Cardinals' top target, the rookie pass-catcher could very well get invited to the Pro Bowl Games at season's end.

Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

After terrorizing opponents as a part-time disruptive force as a rookie, Carter could earn "Boogeyman" status around the league as one of the designated playmakers in a new defensive scheme. In Miami, defensive guru Vic Fangio created a plan that helped Christian Wilkins destroy opponents on the interior. Now the DC in Philly, Fangio could employ similar tactics to enable Carter to wreak havoc on foes from his defensive tackle spot. The unleashing of a 6-foot-3, 314-pound athletic freak could result in a 10-plus sack season for the former first-rounder. That could in turn result in a Pro Bowl berth, recognizing Carter's production and performance as a premier player.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans

The bump-and-run specialist blossomed as the Chiefs' CB1, but the veteran corner continues to fly under the radar as a blue-chip player. Despite choking out receivers like a UFC champion, Sneed is rarely discussed as one of the premier cover corners on the island. With the Chiefs also choosing to part ways with Sneed for draft compensation rather than pay him big bucks, the football world wonders if the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder is worth the bag the Titans handed him (four years, $76 million). But if Sneed handles lock-down duties in a division loaded with talented passers and playmakers, the Titans' new star will receive the Pro Bowl recognition and universal respect he deserves as an elite player.

Expect a C.J. Stroud-type rookie season from Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Following C.J. Stroud last year, a rookie quarterback could make the Pro Bowl roster for the second straight season. Williams could very well dot the list as a flashy pass-first point guard for a dynamic, fast-break offense in the Windy City. The Bears' QB1 is surrounded by a talented cast of big-bodied pass catchers (DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze) and swift playmakers (D'Andre Swift) who can elevate his game while he works through rookie mistakes. With the Bears poised to climb into playoff contention, Williams could walk away with several accolades as the "Monsters of the Midway" reemerge as postseason participants.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The arrival of Kirk Cousins should help the Falcons' RB1 maximize his talents as a multi-purpose weapon out of the backfield. Robinson dazzles as a runner/receiver with big-play potential, but he could shoot to the top of the running back rankings as Cousins' security blanket in key moments. After amassing nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards as a rookie despite shoddy quarterback play, Robinson should surpass the 2,000-yard mark with a veteran at the helm. The expansion of the playbook and the increased utilization of the running back in the passing game should enable the Falcons to showcase Robinson's skills as an RB1/WR2 in space. If the Falcons surge to the top of the division behind the performance of a talented running back spearheading a dynamic offense, the football world will recognize Robinson as one of the league's blue-chip players.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The super-sized big-play specialist is poised to cash in on a monstrous 2024 campaign as a franchise tag recipient. Though he has not secured the bag after posting a pair of 1,000-yard seasons and totaling 24 touchdowns during his four-year tenure with the Bengals, Higgins could change the narrative with a productive season as WR2 opposite Ja'Marr Chase. As opponents featured loaded zones to neutralize the three-time Pro Bowler, the extra attention could help Higgins earn his Pro Bowl recognition as an underappreciated sidekick with a knack for producing splash plays. Considering how Joe Burrow trusts the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder on 50/50 balls down the field, Higgins could put up monster numbers as the WR2 opposite a perennial Pro Bowler.

Top 3 breakout players for the 2024 NFL season

Jabrill Peppers, S, New England Patriots

The ultra-versatile defender has blossomed into a star, with the New England coaching staff tapping into his talents as a multi-faceted playmaker. Peppers' unique game meshes perfectly with a hybrid scheme that moves defenders around to exploit favorable matchups on the perimeter or within the box. As the Patriots continue to explore various ways to put Peppers in a position to make plays on the ball or create splash plays as an extra rusher, the veteran could walk away with his first Pro Bowl berth in 2024.

Kobie Turner, DT, Los Angeles Rams

The former third-round pick quietly posted nine sacks as a rookie starter, but he could become a perennial double-digit sack artist stepping into Aaron Donald's role as the Rams' primary pass rusher. Turner's motor skills, technique and toughness should help him thrive against opponents who are directing pass protection his way. Moreover, the addition of a pair of high-motor pass rushers (Jared Verse and Braden Fiske) could help Turner become a perennial star for a team looking for a dominant defender to take over for a future Hall of Fame inductee.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

