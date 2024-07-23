National Football League Joe Burrow draws Eminem comparisons with new bleached hairdo Published Jul. 23, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joe Burrow 's been cleared to practice with the Cincinnati Bengals as they open up training camp on Wednesday. When they take the field, he'll have a new look.

The Bengals star quarterback debuted his bleach-blonde buzzcut when veterans arrived for camp on Tuesday. The team shared Burrow's new hairdo on social media.

"Guess who’s back," the team wrote in a social media post with a music note emoji, seemingly quoting the hit Eminem song "Without Me" as many compared Burrow's look to the one the rapper sported at the height of his fame in the early 2000s.

While many compared Burrow's new cut to Eminem's old look, it actually isn't the first time he sported a bleach-blonde look. He also had a bleach-blonde haircut when he was a quarterback in high school, donning the look during his senior season at Athens High School in nearby southern Ohio in 2015.

The image of Burrow's bleach-blonde haircut in high school resurfaced on social media after he debuted his new look. He previously reminisced over that haircut in an old social media post, writing "Blondes do it better."

Prior to shaking up his look, Burrow rocked a longer, brown-colored hairdo, notably sporting it during Paris Fashion Week. A before-and-after set of images of Burrow's cut was posted by Darnell Bonner on Instagram.

"When your clippers slip out of your hand, and your client falls in bleach……," Bonner, who has cut the hair of other notable NFL stars and Bengals players, wrote in jest.

The Bengals shared that Burrow will be able to practice in training camp after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in November, ending his season. Cincinnati wound up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when Burrow's rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL.

"My impression of him, just seen him over the last several months, has been very positive, and he's ready to go," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday.

