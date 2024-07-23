National Football League
Joe Burrow draws Eminem comparisons with new bleached hairdo
National Football League

Joe Burrow draws Eminem comparisons with new bleached hairdo

Published Jul. 23, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET

Joe Burrow's been cleared to practice with the Cincinnati Bengals as they open up training camp on Wednesday. When they take the field, he'll have a new look.

The Bengals star quarterback debuted his bleach-blonde buzzcut when veterans arrived for camp on Tuesday. The team shared Burrow's new hairdo on social media. 

"Guess who’s back," the team wrote in a social media post with a music note emoji, seemingly quoting the hit Eminem song "Without Me" as many compared Burrow's look to the one the rapper sported at the height of his fame in the early 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many compared Burrow's new cut to Eminem's old look, it actually isn't the first time he sported a bleach-blonde look. He also had a bleach-blonde haircut when he was a quarterback in high school, donning the look during his senior season at Athens High School in nearby southern Ohio in 2015.

The image of Burrow's bleach-blonde haircut in high school resurfaced on social media after he debuted his new look. He previously reminisced over that haircut in an old social media post, writing "Blondes do it better."

Prior to shaking up his look, Burrow rocked a longer, brown-colored hairdo, notably sporting it during Paris Fashion Week. A before-and-after set of images of Burrow's cut was posted by Darnell Bonner on Instagram.

"When your clippers slip out of your hand, and your client falls in bleach……," Bonner, who has cut the hair of other notable NFL stars and Bengals players, wrote in jest.

The Bengals shared that Burrow will be able to practice in training camp after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in November, ending his season. Cincinnati wound up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when Burrow's rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL.

"My impression of him, just seen him over the last several months, has been very positive, and he's ready to go," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, Eagles’ Saquon Barkley highlight top NFL faces in new places

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, Eagles’ Saquon Barkley highlight top NFL faces in new places

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes