National Football League
J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trap
National Football League

J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trap

Updated Apr. 22, 2023 4:50 p.m. ET

There's something going around with NFL stars and sand traps on golf courses.

After Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went viral for flipping over his golf cart in a sand trap last week, the recently retired J.J. Watt found himself somehow stuck on a slope leading to a sand trap in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

Fortunately for Watt, former NBA player J.R. Smith was there to help him back up — almost getting dragged down by the much bigger Watt in the process.

[Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incident]

The two eventually resumed their round of golf, but not before the rest of their group got some laughs in at their expense. Smith even raked over the part of the sand trap that Watt had disrupted while trying to keep himself upright.

 "Just a legend," Watt said about his fellow retired pro athlete. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:  

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Oklahoma unveils statue of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Oklahoma unveils statue of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes