J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trap
There's something going around with NFL stars and sand traps on golf courses.
After Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went viral for flipping over his golf cart in a sand trap last week, the recently retired J.J. Watt found himself somehow stuck on a slope leading to a sand trap in a video posted to social media on Saturday.
Fortunately for Watt, former NBA player J.R. Smith was there to help him back up — almost getting dragged down by the much bigger Watt in the process.
[Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incident]
The two eventually resumed their round of golf, but not before the rest of their group got some laughs in at their expense. Smith even raked over the part of the sand trap that Watt had disrupted while trying to keep himself upright.
"Just a legend," Watt said about his fellow retired pro athlete.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- NBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs
- 49ers reportedly receiving trade interest in Trey Lance
- Who's No. 1? Panthers say they're still figuring it out week before NFL Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
- What Jalen Hurts’ contract means for Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson
- Bryce Young's game rises above his frame, making him worthy of No. 1 pick
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets and picks
- USC football or MLB? Duce Robinson's path to becoming a two-sport star
- Shohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trapThe five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL DraftOklahoma unveils statue of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incidentNFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Anderson new favorite to go No. 2, best bets
- Texas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams2023 NFL Draft odds: Bookmaker predicts first five picks, best betsNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trapThe five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL DraftOklahoma unveils statue of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incidentNFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Anderson new favorite to go No. 2, best bets
- Texas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams2023 NFL Draft odds: Bookmaker predicts first five picks, best betsNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up