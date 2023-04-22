National Football League J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trap Updated Apr. 22, 2023 4:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There's something going around with NFL stars and sand traps on golf courses.

After Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went viral for flipping over his golf cart in a sand trap last week, the recently retired J.J. Watt found himself somehow stuck on a slope leading to a sand trap in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

Fortunately for Watt, former NBA player J.R. Smith was there to help him back up — almost getting dragged down by the much bigger Watt in the process.

[Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incident]

The two eventually resumed their round of golf, but not before the rest of their group got some laughs in at their expense. Smith even raked over the part of the sand trap that Watt had disrupted while trying to keep himself upright.

"Just a legend," Watt said about his fellow retired pro athlete.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT

share