Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incident
As Sean Payton prepares for his first NFL Draft since becoming the Denver Broncos' head coach, he could not help but needle his new franchise quarterback.
In Denver's pre-draft press conference Thursday, Payton referenced Russell Wilson's recent golf cart accident when fielding a question about the team's offseason program.
Wilson went viral earlier this week when his golf cart flipped over while he was playing at a course in Colorado. Fortunately, neither Wilson nor anyone in his group suffered any injuries.
While Payton delivered the one-liner without skipping a beat, Broncos general manager George Paton could not help but grin. However, neither man mentioned the name of the golf course in which Wilson's accident occurred — Arrowhead, which is also the name of the home stadium of the Broncos AFC West rivals (and defending Super Bowl champions), the Kansas City Chiefs.
[Chiefs TE Travis Kelce crushes home run with help from Yankees star Aaron Judge]
Peyton and Paton are united in their effort to get Wilson back on track after a rough first season in Denver for the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson threw for just 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a career-worst 60.5% completion rate as the Broncos went just 5-12 in a season that saw first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett get fired after just 15 games.
The Broncos then traded a late first-round pick in the 2023 draft to Payton's old team, the New Orleans Saints, for his contract rights. Payton went 152-89 in 15 seasons with the Saints, leading New Orleans to its first Super Bowl title in 2009.
The Broncos' own first-round pick in next week's draft at No. 5 overall belongs to Wilson's old team, the Seattle Seahawks, as part of the trade that brought the quarterback to Denver last offseason.
