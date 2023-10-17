National Football League Jimmy Johnson embraces Jerry Jones, Michael Irvin during Cowboys' win over Chargers Updated Oct. 17, 2023 4:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It might not have been a home game for the Dallas Cowboys, but their win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday night sure felt like one — and not just because of how fans of "America's Team" showed out in Southern California.

Several Cowboys legends were in the house, including two familiar FOX Sports faces — "FOX NFL Sunday" analyst Jimmy Johnson and "Undisputed" co-host Michael Irvin. Johnson and Irvin won two Super Bowls together with the Cowboys in the 1990s and a college football national championship before that at the University of Miami. The legendary head coach and wide receiver are now both enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Broadcast cameras caught Irvin's jubilant reaction when he noticed Johnson in the next suite over Monday night.

Johnson later walked over to Irvin's suite and embraced his former player in a video posted to Irvin's social media.

Irvin also took a group selfie with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who took over shortly after Irvin was drafted in 1988 and assembled the surrounding team that became one of the NFL's preeminent dynasties, including the hire of Johnson, his longtime college friend from the University of Arkansas.

Johnson left after Dallas' second Super Bowl title under Jones in 1994 amid a well-publicized falling out with the Cowboys owner. However, Johnson and Jones embraced and conversed on the Cowboys' sideline before Monday's game:

Johnson has yet to be inducted into the Cowboys' ring of honor, though Jones has said that the former coach would be. Jones confirmed that those plans are still in place earlier this year.

