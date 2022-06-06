San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo excused from San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp

4 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't attend the team's mandatory minicamp this week after being officially excused by the organization.

With Trey Lance in line to be the starter in 2022, the Niners have continued to explore trade opportunities for Garoppolo, who has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the facility this offseason.

The 30-year-old veteran QB remains on San Francisco's roster due to his injury amid chatter that second-year QB Lance has not yet been delegated as QB1 because he's simply not ready.

Garoppolo is due a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary this season, and his $26.95 million salary cap hit is the highest on San Francisco's roster for 2022. If the Niners cut or trade him, they’ll save $25.55 million in cap space. If the team can't find a trade partner, they’ll probably release him.

Jimmy G has gone 33-14 as a starter with the Niners, helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl three years ago and the NFC Championship Game last season.

