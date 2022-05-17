National Football League Are the 49ers hesitant to name Trey Lance their starting QB? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Despite clawing their way to the NFC championship game last season, the San Francisco 49ers are facing a myriad of questions this summer.

Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, several free agents have already departed, and the team is staring a quarterback conundrum right in the face.

Following the 2021 campaign, most fans and analysts believed the team would shift its focus to Trey Lance for its starting quarterback role.

Despite serviceable play from Jimmy Garoppolo during his five seasons with the Niners — including a Super Bowl appearance to cap the 2019 campaign — San Francisco picked up a tantalizing talent in Lance in the 2020 draft, trading up to the No. 3 overall pick to do so.

That sent an ominous message to Jimmy G that his time as S.F.'s starter could soon be up.

And 2022 appeared to be set as the time for Lance's emergence. But according to a number of reports, the 49ers have been hesitant to christen Lance as their irrefutable starter.

"There are multiple stories [that have said] there have been questions about Trey Lance," Colin Cowherd said Tuesday on "The Herd."

According to sportswriter Peter King, though, Lance appears to remain the 49ers' guy.

"I think you can either say that they've been having second thoughts, or that they couldn't get anything for Jimmy Garropolo after he had shoulder surgery," King said of the team's inability to trade Garoppolo.

"Remember last year towards the end of the year, where [CEO] Jed York came out said ‘if Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t start, I'm comfortable paying a backup QB $24 million?' I think they're going to feel the same way this year.

"They got to the final four of the NFL last year," King continued. "I know that Jimmy Garoppolo played well enough at Green Bay to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the playoffs. Sometimes you need your quarterback to not lose the game.

"And last year, Garoppolo on several occasions, piloted the team well enough to not lose the game. That's why to me, unless somebody gives San Francisco a different offer, I wouldn't be surprised if they do the same thing. Unless he's not ready to play, I do think the starter opening day [vs. Chicago] will be Trey Lance."

As for Garoppolo, his past performances vs. the Chicago Bears — San Francisco's first opponent next season — might solidify his case to start Week 1.

In two appearances against Chicago with the 49ers, Jimmy G is 2-0 while averaging 307.5 passing yards per game, a 90.2 passer rating, with eight big pass plays (20 yards or more).

Can the Niners get the same kind of production from Lance?

