Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter?

The San Francisco 49ers appear to remain unclear on who's going to man the ship for them next season.

They have two quarterbacks who believe they possess No. 1 abilities, but can only designate one to guide their crew to its desired promised land.

And after giving up a number of draft picks to move up and select one of their QBs with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, many believe the man they sacrificed so much for should be the one elected to their starting role next season.

But others believe the reason Trey Lance has not yet been delegated as the team's QB1 is because he's simply not ready.

Colin Cowherd is one of those.

49ers' George Kittle, Jimmy Ward praise Trey Lance for improvement Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about whether Trey Lance is ready to lead the 49ers in 2022 or not.

"The harder somebody sells me something, the more questions I have," Cowherd said Monday on "The Herd."

"The Niners keep telling me how great Trey Lance is. They gave up a lot to get him, they need to play him now. They haven't moved off of Jimmy Garoppolo, they kept and played him. They started him against the Packers despite the fact that he had a torn ligament in his thumb. They asked him three days before the game how it felt, and he dropped an f-bomb saying it "f****** hurts."

And for Cowherd, the fact that Garoppolo is still in town gives him skepticism surrounding the Niners as a whole.

"At some point it feels like I'm being sold something here. This is just my gut, but the Niners don't demand much from their quarterbacks. It's a very run-centric offense. It's very smartly schemed. My gut is that Lance doesn't have a pretty delivery. I think it's really clunky, he struggled with accuracy, and [Kyle Shanahan is] an impatient guy. You've got to make certain throws at a 90 percent clip, or Kyle's not going to trust you. My hunch here is he's not accurate enough, he played for a run-dominant system in college, and they've got concerns. Just give me tape on him."

