San Francisco 49ers
Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter? Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter?
San Francisco 49ers

Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter?

56 mins ago

The San Francisco 49ers appear to remain unclear on who's going to man the ship for them next season.

They have two quarterbacks who believe they possess No. 1 abilities, but can only designate one to guide their crew to its desired promised land.

And after giving up a number of draft picks to move up and select one of their QBs with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, many believe the man they sacrificed so much for should be the one elected to their starting role next season.

But others believe the reason Trey Lance has not yet been delegated as the team's QB1 is because he's simply not ready.

Colin Cowherd is one of those.

49ers' George Kittle, Jimmy Ward praise Trey Lance for improvement

49ers' George Kittle, Jimmy Ward praise Trey Lance for improvement
Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about whether Trey Lance is ready to lead the 49ers in 2022 or not.

"The harder somebody sells me something, the more questions I have," Cowherd said Monday on "The Herd."

"The Niners keep telling me how great Trey Lance is. They gave up a lot to get him, they need to play him now. They haven't moved off of Jimmy Garoppolo, they kept and played him. They started him against the Packers despite the fact that he had a torn ligament in his thumb. They asked him three days before the game how it felt, and he dropped an f-bomb saying it "f****** hurts."

And for Cowherd, the fact that Garoppolo is still in town gives him skepticism surrounding the Niners as a whole.

"At some point it feels like I'm being sold something here. This is just my gut, but the Niners don't demand much from their quarterbacks. It's a very run-centric offense. It's very smartly schemed. My gut is that Lance doesn't have a pretty delivery. I think it's really clunky, he struggled with accuracy, and [Kyle Shanahan is] an impatient guy. You've got to make certain throws at a 90 percent clip, or Kyle's not going to trust you. My hunch here is he's not accurate enough, he played for a run-dominant system in college, and they've got concerns. Just give me tape on him."

Get more from San Francisco 49ers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Colin Kaepernick has 'positive' workout with Raiders, no deal in place
National Football League

Colin Kaepernick has 'positive' workout with Raiders, no deal in place

3 days ago
Rams, Bills top NFL's 10 best defenses for 2022 season
National Football League

Rams, Bills top NFL's 10 best defenses for 2022 season

4 days ago
Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and more: Grading NFL's top 2nd-year QBs
National Football League

Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and more: Grading NFL's top 2nd-year QBs

5 days ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

5 days ago
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes