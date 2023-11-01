National Football League Is Jim Harbaugh the answer at head coach for the Raiders? Published Nov. 1, 2023 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders are down a head coach after relieving Josh McDaniels of his duties in the middle of the night Tuesday.

Along with McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler was also fired. Team owner Mark Davis released this statement about the firings: "After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

Why Jim Harbaugh is the best choice to be Raiders coach

Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce will take over in the interim role, but the hunt for a new head man is on in Las Vegas. And for Colin Cowherd, there's one man who's right for the job.

"My first choice would be Jim Harbaugh, and my second choice would be keep calling Jim Harbaugh," Cowherd stressed Wednesday on "The Herd."

"He is the only coach … you know will work. He worked four-for-four. Small college, San Diego. Bigger college, Stanford. NFL, Niners, big college Michigan. His dad was a good coach, his brother's a great coach. Maybe it's in the genes. He always has a vision, teams get physical, he's relentless, passionate. He's the only coach you know it works."

Cowherd emphasized that there is precedence for the path that Harbaugh could potentially follow.

"And like Pete Carroll when he went to the Seahawks out of USC, and Jimmy Johnson when he went to the Cowboys out of Miami, Harbaugh would have a three-year advantage over the rest of the NFL in terms of personnel," Cowherd said. "Because when you come from a major program, a USC, a Michigan and a Miami, and you are recruiting five-star, four-star players, you also know the guys you missed out on. … You can get an advantage in your first three drafts out of college. … Jim Harbaugh turns things around quickly, and that matters because Mark Davis is impatient. When he went to the Niners, six wins to 13 in six months, Michigan five to 10 in six months. He is a quick turnaround artist. … If you're paying this much money for Josh McDaniels not to coach, you're obviously smart enough to pay for Jim Harbaugh to coach. Write some big checks."

