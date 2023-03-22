National Football League Jets reportedly trade WR Elijah Moore to Browns Updated Mar. 22, 2023 4:45 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

After adding a couple of receivers so far in free agency, the New York Jets are offloading one.

New York is sending Elijah Moore plus its 2023 third-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for their 2023 second-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Moore, who the Jets selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled this past season after a solid rookie campaign. He had 37 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown in 16 games in 2022, even requesting a trade in the middle of the season as he felt he wasn't used enough. A year prior, Moore had 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games.

The Jets' decision to trade Moore comes after they signed Allen Lazard to a four-year deal and agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman earlier on Wednesday. More importantly, they shipped Moore out as they're negotiating a deal with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said it's his intention to play in New York in 2023. Rodgers has also reportedly given the Jets a list of receivers he'd like to play with in 2023, which included Lazard, Randall Cobb and Odell Beckham Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Browns, rumors percolated in recent days that they were inquiring teams about trading for a receiver, including Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos. Moore figures to start alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones for Cleveland.

The trade for Moore will leave the Browns without a pick in either of the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. They sent their first-round pick (No. 12 overall), along with their third-round pick in this year's draft plus two other first-round picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson in March 2022.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more