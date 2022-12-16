National Football League Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions; Mike White not cleared for contact 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After suffering an unspecified rib injury in last weekend's 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills., New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

White has expressed a desire to play and returned to practice earlier in the week, but Jets team doctors are not clearing the quarterback for contact.

"Mike White, who is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he can this week to find another option to get him on the football field, to find someone who will clear him for contact, has exhausted every measure he can because he wants to be out there for his teammates," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "This is one of those deals where we have to do what's been for the player and protect the player."

With White out, second-year QB Zach Wilson, who is 5-2 in his seven starts under center this season, will get the start on Sunday, according to Saleh. Wilson has been inactive the past three weeks after being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11. He was moved up on the depth chart to the No. 2 quarterback earlier this week.

"This going to be a great opportunity for Zach," Saleh said. "When he was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback, it was with the understanding that there was a strong possibility that he was going to play, and to prepare accordingly, he's gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps.

"We feel very comfortable about Zach's preparation as the first-string quarterback."

