Jets HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas reportedly safe for 2024

Published Dec. 24, 2023 12:10 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL season has been a disaster for the New York Jets, but a handful of key figures are expected to remain beyond this season.

There's "no indication" that the Jets plan on firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported Saturday. The report also noted that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is expected to be retained.

New York's season was derailed on its opening possession, when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an eventual season-ending Achilles tear. It was able to stay afloat in the first half of the season with Zach Wilson under center, boasting a 4-3 record. That said, the Jets have since lost six of seven games, falling to 5-9 and being eliminated from playoff contention. They were shut out 30-0 by the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins last week.

New York will be starting its fourth quarterback of the season (Rodgers, Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian) in its Week 16 home matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-10), as Siemian is under center in place of the injured Wilson (concussion). 

New York's offense has been one of the worst in the sport, averaging just 255.1 total yards (last in NFL) and 14.4 points (30th) per game. That said, the likes of Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams, among many others, continue to lead a high-level Jets defense that's surrendering just 170.4 passing yards per game (second).

Aaron Rodgers plans to return to New York Jets in 2024

Aaron Rodgers plans to return to New York Jets in 2024

The Jets are a combined 16-32 under Saleh (2021-present) and 25-55 under Douglas (2019-present). They have not put together a winning season since 2015.

