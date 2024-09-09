National Football League Jets' Haason Reddick won't play vs. 49ers as holdout continues Published Sep. 9, 2024 7:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick will miss the team's season opener at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday as he continues holding out for a new contract or trade. Ahead of kickoff, Reddick remains on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

Reddick skipped all of training camp as he enters the final year of his current contract. He incurred over $5 million in fines for his absences and will forfeit a game check worth $791,666 this week, as well as any other game he sits out, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Reddick requested a trade — which would mark the second time he was dealt this calendar year — on Aug. 12, but that request was soon publicly denied by Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets acquired Reddick this spring via a trade after a breakout two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick made the Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023 and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl after the 2022 season, in which he led the NFL in forced fumbles.

"Everyone goes through their own process," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday. "I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms and we're going to love him up and he's going to be a part of this football team. And he's going to help us win a lot of football games.

"He's got to sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business. I said it when I first got hired that our job is to help these guys make money. So, I always stay clear of it. Our job is to coach him when he gets here and love him up when he gets here."

Reddick is entering the final season of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022 and is set to make $14.25 million in non-guaranteed base salary this season. He was acquired by New York to bolster the Jets' pass rush alongside fellow 2023 Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson.

