National Football League Jets agree to deal to acquire Davante Adams from Raiders Updated Oct. 15, 2024 10:51 a.m. ET

Davante Adams has his new home.

The New York Jets have agreed to terms to acquire the disgruntled wide receiver from the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Jets are sending a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft that could become a second-rounder, but it is pending a physical, one of the people told the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams didn’t announce the deal.

NFL Network was the first to report the trade. Adams reportedly took a red-eye flight to New York this morning and is now undergoing a physical to complete the trade.

The 31-year-old Adams immediately boosts a Jets offense that has been inconsistent through the first part of the season. The three-time All-Pro joins Garrett Wilson to give Rodgers two No. 1-caliber wide receivers to throw to, complementing fellow receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Adams, who missed the Raiders’ last three games with a hamstring injury, told the team he wanted out of Las Vegas — and the team was willing to accommodate his request.

And now he’s back with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he enjoyed eight seasons of success catching passes from in Green Bay.

Adams was named a Pro Bowler five times and earned two first-team All-Pro nods during his time with Rodgers, leading the league in touchdown receptions during the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Rodgers won the MVP in his final two seasons with Adams before Green Bay traded the receiver to Las Vegas in 2022.

When Adams requested a trade, it was reported that he had the Jets high on his wish list because of his relationship with Rodgers. The quarterback had also expressed a desire to play with Adams again, saying in July that he can't wait to play with him "again" someday.

That day has arrived.

Rodgers has completed 61.8% of his passes for only 1,387 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through the first six contests. New York ranks 22nd in total offense and 23rd in scoring through the first six weeks as it's off to a 2-4 start following a loss to the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh following their Week 5 loss as a result of their early-season struggles, and elevated quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to play-caller over offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in an attempt to spark their offense.

Adams, who turns 32 in December, has missed the Raiders' last two games due to a hamstring injury. It was previously reported that the injury was considered a week-to-week issue, possibly allowing Adams to play his first game with his new team this weekend. He had 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown through the Raiders' first three games.

Adams still has two seasons left on the five-year, $140 million deal he signed with the Raiders upon his arrival in 2022. His deal has an out, though, following this season and has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal for the next two years.

The Raiders acquired Adams for a first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in March 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

