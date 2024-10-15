National Football League What Davante Adams can offer the Jets, even as a star in decline Updated Oct. 15, 2024 11:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams' trade request from the Las Vegas Raiders sent the NFL into a tizzy, with executives, coaches, and scouts attempting to figure out how the former All-Pro could fit with a future team.

Adams preferred to reconnect with one of his former quarterbacks to help the veteran cement his legacy as an all-time great and Super Bowl champion. He got his wish, and was dealt to the New York Jets to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. In return, the Raiders are reportedly receiving a third-round pick that could become a second-rounder.

Will the 31-year-old pass-catcher be worth it? Let's dive in.

Where Adams still stands out

It was not a surprise the All-Pro had several suitors inquiring about his services. He is a proven commodity as a No. 1 option, with the experience to help an inexperienced wide receiver group improve by sharing his knowledge and wisdom.

As a two-time All-Pro with five 1,000-yard seasons and 96 receiving touchdowns in 10-plus seasons, Adams is nearing the end of his prime as an elite receiver. But the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder remains a spectacular route runner with impeccable timing and precision. And his exceptional balance, body control, and agility enable him to create space from defenders in one-on-one matchups.

Though the veteran has lost some of his trademark quickness and burst, he routinely gets open, utilizing various tricks to keep defenders guessing at the top of the route. With sticky hands and superb ball skills, the veteran expands the strike zone for quarterbacks with his ability to win "50-50" balls on the perimeter.

How Adams fits with the Jets

The two-time All-Pro wanted to reunite with Rodgers based on their spectacular eight-year run together in Green Bay.

Adams' dependability as a playmaker gives the Jets a strong WR2 to complement Garrett Wilson on the perimeter. While Wilson would have to concede some targets to the veteran pass-catcher, the duo could help the Jets' offense find the explosiveness needed to compete at a championship level.

Adams' recent complaints in Vegas regarding his touches and involvement will test the leadership and communication skills of the Jets coaching staff, who must be comfortable setting boundaries with the veteran regarding his role, touches, and play calls.

Despite Adams' pedigree, he must agree to be a good teammate who sets aside his agenda for the team's sake. If he makes the sacrifice for the benefit of the group, the All-Pro receiver will get precisely what he wants as a premier playmaker for a Jets team that aspires to be a contender.

With the Jets operating under a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality during the final season(s) of Rodgers' era in New York, acquiring Adams improves the team's odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season.

With the Jets in Super-Bowl-or-bust mode, a reunion of Adams and Aaron Rodgers made a lot of sense. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

