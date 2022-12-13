National Football League
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'not ready to play,' could join Cowboys in 2023
2 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ended a long, public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday when they signed a different veteran receiver, T.Y. Hilton.

However, Beckham could still end up with a blue star on his helmet the next time he appears in an NFL game. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones elaborated on how the team views the former superstar during a local radio interview Tuesday morning.

Despite the Cowboys' stated and repeated interest in Beckham, things seemingly changed after Dallas brought him in for an in-person visit. Multiple reports emerged expressing doubt that Beckham would be physically able to play at all during the 2022 season, and Beckham himself cast doubt on the possibility of suiting up for his next team before the playoffs. 

It now appears that Jones and the Cowboys are only interested in Beckham as a possible addition for the 2023 season and beyond.

Beckham tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February, and chose to remain a free agent while rehabilitating his injury. 

He also visited the New York Giants, the team that drafted him and where he had his best NFL seasons, but the Giants have also elected not to sign him thus far. The Buffalo Bills also expressed interest and secured a visit from Beckham, with Beckham's friend and former Rams teammate Von Miller leading the recruitment charge in Buffalo.

However, Buffalo also made a wide receiver addition this week, adding receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad after Beasley, who had a long career with the Cowboys and Bills, elected to come back from retirement. 

The Bills are also dealing with the absence of Miller, who had season-ending ACL surgery last week.

