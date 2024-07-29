National Football League Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick haven't communicated much since Mayo took over as Patriots HC Published Jul. 29, 2024 8:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo has not had much communication with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick since being named his successor.

On Monday, Mayo appeared on the "Up & Adams Show" at the Patriots training camp in Foxborough and was asked about his interactions with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach since taking over the team.

When asked if Belichick had reached out to him, Mayo responded, "That's a tough question."

"We haven't had a lot of communication since I've been here," Mayo revealed.

The lack of communication between the 38-year-old and his former head coach did not seem to faze Mayo, as he revealed his focus was not on that, but rather on his team.

"Honestly, for me, my focus is the players. It's all about the players," Mayo said.

While the former New England linebacker credits the 72-year-old for teaching him a few things over the years, as both his coach and co-worker, Mayo recognizes things have changed in New England.

"I learned a lot from Bill. I honestly did. X's and O's, and also structures in practice … but … it's a different time; different era. And, hopefully, we can have that same success," he concluded.

Mayo is the 15th head coach in Patriots history, taking over for Belichick after he and the franchise parted ways after 24 years.

New England selected Mayo with the No. 10 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Tennessee . He was a two-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

