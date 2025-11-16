Jay Glazer: Who the Giants Are — and Aren't — Targeting to Replace Brian Daboll

The New York Giants have an idea of what they want in their next head coach. They also know what kind of head coach they don't want to pursue.

New York won't go after a college head coach to replace Brian Daboll, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported following his conversation with Giants general manager Joe Schoen this week. The team seems set to go after a coach who can develop quarterback Jaxson Dart or a coach who can establish a strong culture.

"They're not going to have a coaching search that's going to span everywhere. They're not just going to open it up to everywhere possible," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "There's been a million college names out there. I don't see them doing that. I think you can see guys like Mike McCarthy — if we're talking about offensive coaches — a guy like Matt Nagy, Arthur Smith, or someone who's had experience on the defensive side of the ball like Steve Spagnuolo or Lou Anarumo, who brings that presence also."

McCarthy has been one of the top speculated names over the last week to replace Daboll. The former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach helped develop Dak Prescott into one of the game's top passers, doubling as the Cowboys' offensive playcaller during his five-year tenure in Dallas. The Cowboys made the playoffs three times with McCarthy before he was let go at the end of the 2024 season. Of course, McCarthy also helped develop Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl as head coach in 2010.

Nagy is in the middle of his second stint as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, working extensively with Patrick Mahomes. During his stint as the Chicago Bears' head coach, Nagy worked with Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields, neither of whom has become a successful starting NFL quarterback.

Smith, who is currently coaching Rodgers as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator, came to prominence during his time as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator. He helped Ryan Tannehill become one of the game's more efficient quarterbacks during his time in Tennessee before a three-year stint as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach.

As for Spagnuolo and Anarumo, the former has ties to the Giants' organization. Spagnuolo, who is now the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, coordinated the Giants' defense when they upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. He's had one stint as head coach, previously working for the Rams when they were in St. Louis. Anarumo has helped the Indianapolis Colts become a top-10 scoring defense in his first year as their defensive coordinator. The Staten Island native also worked with the Giants as their defensive backs coach in 2018.

As Glazer rattled off those names, there's another assistant coach everyone should keep their eyes on in this offseason's coaching carousel.

"A name that's starting to pop up, Chris Shula, the guy who's the defensive coordinator for the Rams," Glazer said. "I'll tell you this, of all the coaches Sean McVay has kind of pushed along to be the next head coach, he's done more with Chris Shula than all of them combined. These two guys are best friends. They went to college together. But he lets him in on everything. He may not do that with everyone else, but he does that with Shula. He thinks he's going to be a star."

Shula has been in the Rams' organization since McVay became head coach in 2017, slowly making his way from assistant linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in 2024. While the Rams' offense has gotten plenty of shine, Los Angeles' defense has been just as vital to its 7-2 start. The Rams have the second-best scoring defense this year, with Shula helping develop edge rusher Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske and some other young standouts on that side of the ball.

Glazer also reiterated that Schoen is safe in his role as the Giants' general manager.

"He's the one who is going to end up doing the search," Glazer said.

While Glazer ruled out the possibility of the Giants reuniting Dart with his college head coach, Lane Kiffin, could they go after Bill Belichick?

"Nope, nope, nope," Glazer said.

Of course, Belichick already indicated on Friday that he's not pursuing the Giants job or any NFL head coach vacancies.