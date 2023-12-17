National Football League
Jay Glazer: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers expecting medical clearance prior to Week 16
Published Dec. 17, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET

On "FOX NFL Kickoff," insider Jay Glazer provided the latest update on Aaron Rodgers' attempt to return to the field this season from his Week 1 Achilles injury. 

"Here's the deal: Aaron Rodgers, this week, will get medical clearance to actually play as early as next week," Glazer said Sunday. "It doesn't mean Aaron is going to be back to the full health that he was prior to the injury, but he's doing a lot of things that have really opened [the Jets'] eyes." 

Not long after Rodgers tore his Achilles merely four plays into his Jets debut, the 40-year-old veteran expressed a desire to return this season. Since then, Rodgers has made remarkable progress toward recovery and has practiced with the team since early December. 

If Rodgers were to make his return this season, it would be one of the most improbable injury comebacks in NFL history, considering an Achilles tear typically requires eight-to-12 months of rehabilitation.

"This week they're going to sit down — Aaron Rodgers, head coach [Robert Saleh], the GM [Joe Douglas] and Woody Johnson — [to decide] whether Rodgers plays again this season," Glazer said.

However, a key contingent that factors into Rodgers' decision, is whether the Jets have a shot at playing in the postseason. Currently, they are outside the AFC playoff picture but remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot.

Glazer believes the result of New York's game against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) will heavily influence whether Rodgers suits up again this season.

