When Will Dart, Daniels, Purdy Return? Glazer Gives Latest on Injured QBs

A few injured quarterbacks could be back sooner rather than later.

Following Sunday's afternoon slate of games, FOX Sports NFL insider provided a few encouraging injury updates on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

For Dart, the only one of the three who played Sunday, a stint in the concussion protocol is on tap following his early exit in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I was told [Jaxson Dart] does have a concussion and will be placed in the concussion protocol," Glazer said. "They're not too concerned that it's going to be long-term. You don't know what the timing will be obviously, because he has to go through all those steps. But they don't think it's going to be a long-term deal."

Jay Glazer gives injury update on Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels, and Brock Purdy

Dart was playing lights out before leaving for the blue medical tent after taking a hit on a run near the end of the third quarter. The dynamic rookie finished 19-of-29 for 242 yards, along with six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

While Dart's timeline is unclear, Glazer outlined clearer plans for Daniels and Purdy. Daniels was sidelined indefinitely after suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 9, but is set to get re-evaluated soon.

"Marcus Mariota's going to start for the next two weeks, but starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, he'll be evaluated after that to see how his dislocated elbow is coming back and then determine a timeline for when he can return," Glazer said.

The Commanders lost to the Detroit Lions, 44-22, on Sunday, falling to 3-7 on the year. Washington will play the Miami Dolphins in Spain next week before its week. The Commanders host the Denver Broncos following their bye week.

As for Purdy, Glazer said the Niners expect him "to return to the starting lineup next week, barring any setback this week."

Purdy has been limited in practice for the past four weeks due to a toe injury, missing eight of the 49ers' first 10 games this season. It was reported prior to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams that had Purdy been active, he would've sat behind Mac Jones. Jones helped the 49ers get out to a 6-4 start, but San Francisco lost to Los Angeles, 42-26, on Sunday.

The 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals next week.