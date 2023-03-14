National Football League
National Football League

Jameis Winston to stay with Saints on 1-year deal

Published Mar. 14, 2023 1:09 p.m. EDT

Quarterback Jameis Winston is staying with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, according to multiple NFL media reports. 

Winston started the first three games of the 2022 season, but Andy Dalton replaced him after Winston injured his back. The Saints brought in quarterback Derek Carr last week on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old Winston made the Pro Bowl his rookie season and spent his first five seasons in Tampa Bay. In his career, the former No. 1 overall pick has had 21,840 passing yards and 1,220 rushing yards. He led the NFL in passing yards in 2015. 

