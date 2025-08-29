National Football League Ja'Marr Chase Wins Offensive Player of the Year? 'First Things First' Predicts NFL Awards Published Aug. 29, 2025 11:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The "First Things First" crew took their shot at predicting some of the NFL awards for the 2025 season.

They debated if Cam Ward or Ashton Jeanty would have a better rookie season. On the other side of the ball, Abdul Carter is a strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Has Catch of the Year already been decided as the NFL's most famous couple — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — got engaged? Nick Wright might think so.

Check out who the "First Things First" crew picked to win five different NFL awards during the 2025 season:

Nick Wright's Picks:

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter, DL, New York Giants

Catch of the Year: Travis Kelce + Taylor Swift engagement

Defensive Player of the Year: Maxx Crosby, DL, Las Vegas Raiders

Offensive Player of The Year: Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Danny Parkins' Picks

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Mike Green, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Catch of the Year: Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Detroit Lions

Offensive Player of The Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Chris Broussard's Picks

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter, DL, New York Giants

Catch of the Year: Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Detroit Lions

Offensive Player of The Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

