National Football League
Ja'Marr Chase Wins Offensive Player of the Year? 'First Things First' Predicts NFL Awards
National Football League

Ja'Marr Chase Wins Offensive Player of the Year? 'First Things First' Predicts NFL Awards

Published Aug. 29, 2025 11:08 p.m. ET

The "First Things First" crew took their shot at predicting some of the NFL awards for the 2025 season. 

They debated if Cam Ward or Ashton Jeanty would have a better rookie season. On the other side of the ball, Abdul Carter is a strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 

Has Catch of the Year already been decided as the NFL's most famous couple — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — got engaged? Nick Wright might think so. 

Check out who the "First Things First" crew picked to win five different NFL awards during the 2025 season:

Nick Wright's Picks:

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter, DL, New York Giants
Catch of the Year: Travis Kelce + Taylor Swift engagement
Defensive Player of the Year: Maxx Crosby, DL, Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive Player of The Year: Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Danny Parkins' Picks

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Mike Green, LB, Baltimore Ravens
Catch of the Year:  Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills
Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Detroit Lions
Offensive Player of The Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Chris Broussard's Picks

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter, DL, New York Giants
Catch of the Year: Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Detroit Lions
Offensive Player of The Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jerry Jones Addresses Micah Parsons Trade: 'This was by design'

Jerry Jones Addresses Micah Parsons Trade: 'This was by design'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes