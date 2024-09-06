National Football League Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins reportedly agree to record three-year, $72.3M deal Published Sep. 6, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a $24.1 million average annual salary, according to NFL Network.

Ramsey surpasses the Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain, who signed a four-year extension with a $24 million average annual salary earlier this week.

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, totaled three interceptions, five passes defensed and 22 combined tackles across 10 regular-season games last season. He missed the first seven games due to a knee injury.

Ramsey, 29, is entering his second season with the Dolphins, who acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams last year. The star defensive back spent the first three-plus seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before a 2019 trade to the Rams, with whom he played through the 2022 season.

Miami is coming off its second consecutive AFC wild-card round loss and entering its third season with head coach Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, Ramsey & Co. have a new defensive coordinator in former Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant Anthony Weaver, who replaced Vic Fangio.

Ramsey and the Dolphins begin the 2024 NFL season at home against the Jaguars on Sunday.

