National Football League
Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins reportedly agree to record three-year, $72.3M deal
National Football League

Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins reportedly agree to record three-year, $72.3M deal

Published Sep. 6, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET

Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a $24.1 million average annual salary, according to NFL Network.

Ramsey surpasses the Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain, who signed a four-year extension with a $24 million average annual salary earlier this week.

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, totaled three interceptions, five passes defensed and 22 combined tackles across 10 regular-season games last season. He missed the first seven games due to a knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramsey, 29, is entering his second season with the Dolphins, who acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams last year. The star defensive back spent the first three-plus seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before a 2019 trade to the Rams, with whom he played through the 2022 season.

Miami is coming off its second consecutive AFC wild-card round loss and entering its third season with head coach Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, Ramsey & Co. have a new defensive coordinator in former Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant Anthony Weaver, who replaced Vic Fangio.

Ramsey and the Dolphins begin the 2024 NFL season at home against the Jaguars on Sunday. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sights and sounds from Chiefs' weather-delayed Super Bowl banner ceremony

Sights and sounds from Chiefs' weather-delayed Super Bowl banner ceremony

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes