National Football League Will the Jaguars or Their Opponents Determine Where Travis Hunter Plays? Updated Jul. 17, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET

After trading four picks for the right to select Travis Hunter No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are about to enter a strategic battle with their opponents to get the most out of the two-way college star.

The Hunter experiment is underway, with the Jaguars putting together a plan for him to play both cornerback and receiver. The advantages of his two-play are numerous, from salary cap ramifications to game-day roster management to the simple fact that he was electric in college at both positions.

Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his stellar two-way play at Colorado. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suggested a simple idea for teams to attack Hunter when he plays defense. And at first glance, it’s simple enough to upend the entire experiment. Though, under further investigation, it gets more complicated.

"I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out [in snaps]," Kelce said on the "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast earlier this month. "I don’t know, because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable. If he plays corner, they’re going to run deep balls at him all day. They’re going to run the wide receivers, just take off on him all day, just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?"

It’s what most teams try to do with a No. 1 cornerback. And in this case, it’s not just exhausting an opponent’s star defender. The opponent would essentially be exhausting two Jaguars players at once: a starting CB and starting WR. Because Hunter’s primary position will be wide receiver. That much became clear during OTAs and minicamp. He’s a wideout first and a cornerback second.

Hunter has been working extensively with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in preparation for his NFL debut. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

So in theory, Kelce’s idea makes perfect sense. But it assumes that Hunter is going to have a role that’s consistent from week to week. And it assumes that Hunter will be marked with consistent assignments. And it assumes Hunter will be on the field when the Jaguars’ opponents can afford to run decoy routes.

Those assumptions might prove incorrect.

"How are [the Jaguars] earmarking his playing time, particularly on defense? That could ruin that strategy, because maybe he's just a designated third-down defender," said Bucky Brooks, FOX Sports NFL analyst and former NFL defensive back. "He's like a nickel or a dime that comes in on gotta-have-it situations to get the team off the field."

If Hunter plays around 80 percent of his snaps on offense, and he’s only playing third and fourth down on defense, then teams won’t be able to make him run gassers with decoy routes. Opposing teams will be focused on converting their gotta-have-it situations — not on tiring out Hunter.

That’s probably where things will start for Hunter in Jacksonville. And then it’ll evolve from there.

"There may be some games where you're playing a pass-heavy team like the Minnesota Vikings, where they have elite-level receivers everywhere. Maybe you need him more on defense, and so you change how you use him on offense," Brooks said. "Maybe it's a week where you have a run-heavy team. [The Jaguars] may not need him as much on defense, but they’ll play him maybe 100 percent on offense, and he'll be a spot player on defense.

"The Jaguars really control the cards, because they can decide each week how much they want to set the game plan based off of what their anticipated usage is going to be to maximize his output for the team."

Can Travis Hunter really master two playbooks in the NFL?

If the Jaguars are going to change Hunter’s usage, they could also change the way they play defense — favoring zone defense during games where Hunter has a major role on that side of the ball. That might help eliminate the total yardage he runs in any given game. This could require the Jaguars to be more dynamic and multiple. That’s more learning for their players (including Hunter). So, again, this is easier said than done. But there are a lot of variables that could and should prevent opposing offenses from thinking they can simply run Hunter into the ground.

It might actually be coach Liam Coen — and not opposing defensive coordinators — who tires out Hunter. Coen’s offense is known for its motions and complex formations. He will have to be sensitive to the fact that, by using motion, he’s adding more yards for Hunter to run and, by adding more formations, more homework for Hunter to study.

Ultimately, it might also come down to basic communication. Because for all the analytics and data the Jaguars run on Hunter (on his conditioning and stamina), Cohen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile can simply ask Hunter if he has the legs for another series. Hunter is the type of player who will likely always say that he’s ready to play. "We have to protect him from himself at times," Cohen acknowledged during minicamp. But the coaching staff can establish an open line of communication to fine-tune Hunter's playing time.

It works like that for two-way players in high school. It can be like that for two-way players in the NFL — with data and analytics providing some guardrails.

But the Jaguars won’t lose their priority. First and foremost, Hunter can excel at receiver. His work on defense is the bonus. That’s what he did in minicamp.

"He's grown a lot [since arriving for spring practices]," Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said of Hunter after minicamp in June. "There's a lot, obviously, being thrown on him. Being a high pick, playing both ways. I can understand being drafted high and the expectations, but I didn't play both ways. That's another world. I think he's done a great job. Obviously, this is going to be a big opportunity for him during this break."

Lawrence added: "I'm excited to spend some time with him this summer. We plan on getting together quite a bit and throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system. I have no concerns about him. I'm really excited just to see him continue to get better. He is a special player on both sides of the ball."

During spring practices, Hunter, Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. were getting organized on offense. And then, on a few occasions, Hunter would step onto the field to play some defense. On a few occasions, he’d also make a huge play, including when he made a diving interception in coverage of receiver Darius Lassiter.

It looks good — for now.

But all these complications could eventually beg the question: Is it worth playing Hunter both ways? For the team? And will Hunter remain motivated? His salary isn’t likely to change that much on his second deal as a star at two positions. Because of what Kelce said — and because of 100 different reasons — the experiment could lead to an unexpected conclusion: Hunter is a wide receiver. Just a wide receiver.

For now, the Jaguars are hell-bent on making the most of him after trading multiple first-round picks for Hunter. And throughout the draft process, Hunter made it abundantly clear he didn’t want to go to a team that wouldn’t let him try two-way play on Sundays.

"He just has a wealth of talent, and he’s a super intelligent guy," Campanile said at minicamp. "He’s super quick on the uptake. He’s a fun guy to coach and to be around. I know his position coaches love to coach him."

Let’s see if Hunter can’t play both ways. Let’s see him try.

Because all these headaches might not matter if Hunter realizes his potential as one of the most explosive and game-changing athletes in the NFL.

