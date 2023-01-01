National Football League Jaguars thump Texans, carry momentum into AFC South title game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Jaguars couldn't get ahead of themselves, despite knowing that their Week 18 game against the Titans will decide the AFC South title.

They had the Texans first. And even though facing Houston had zero implications on the division title race, the Week 17 showdown wasn't meaningless. No game is, as Jaguars coach Doug Pederson stressed. No Jaguars would be resting, unless injury made it impossible for them to play. Momentum is critical, especially at this point in the season.

Jacksonville is now carrying more of it than ever at the right time.

The Jaguars (8-8) walloped Houston 31-3 Sunday at NRG Stadium, one of their most dominant victories of the season. By the third quarter, starters like quarterback Trevor Lawrence (17-of-21, 152 yards, INT), running back Travis Etienne Jr. (9 carries, 108 yards, TD; 3 receptions, 32 yards) and right guard Brandon Scherff were pulled from the game to rest.

The Jaguars will carry a four-game winning streak into the AFC South championship against the reeling Titans (7-9), who've lost six straight games.

Jacksonville's performance Sunday was teach-tape for what good teams should do to bad ones, all the more significant considering its issues historically with Houston (2-13-1). The Jaguars had lost nine straight to the Texans dating back to 2017, including a 13-6 Week 5 loss — the second loss of a five-game skid for Jacksonville after a 2-1 start to the season.

The Jaguars were up 21-0 by the 11:35 mark in the second quarter.

Jacksonville scored its first touchdown on its opening drive: an eight-play, 45-yard opening drive following a fourth-and-1 stop. The second came on the first play of its fourth possession, when running back Travis Etienne ran 62 yards to the house after Texans safety Jalen Pitre missed a tackle.

The Jaguars defense was responsible for the third score. Outside linebacker Josh Allen had a sack fumble and cornerback Tyson Campbell recovered the ball and ran it back for a 12-yard touchdown.

Jacksonville scored its fourth and final touchdown in its first drive of the second half: an 11-play, 75-yard series capped by a three-yard run by running back Snoop Conner.

The Texans didn't even reach plus territory until the 8:31 mark of the second quarter, when a Lawrence miscommunication with receiver Zay Jones led to an interception by Desmond King.

Beyond the team dominance, Jaguars players hit individual milestones too. Veteran wideout Christian Kirk (two catches, 21 yards) hit 1,000 yards receiving in a single season for the first time in his career. Tight end Evan Engram (one catch, 16 yards) broke the franchise record for the most single-season receiving yards for a tight end.

The Jaguars are far better than the Titans heading into their division title matchup. And it's not particularly close.

The same Houston team that Tennessee lost to eight days ago, Jacksonville just beat by 28. The Jaguars haven't lost since Dec. 4, while the Titans haven't won since Nov. 17.

Momentum is on Jacksonville's side.

Will it result in a division title?

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

