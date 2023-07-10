National Football League
Jaguars sign USFL tight end Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson
National Football League

Jaguars sign USFL tight end Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson

Updated Jul. 10, 2023 5:06 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end.

The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games. The Gamblers terminated his contract last week so he could sign with a then-unnamed NFL team.

He replaces undrafted rookie Leonard Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation.

Despite being the coach’s son, Pederson could have a tough time making Jacksonville’s opening-day roster. The Jags have veteran Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, atop a depth chart that includes second-round draft pick Brenton Strange, 2021 fifth-rounder Luke Farrell and Gerrit Prince.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Pederson has yet to play an NFL snap, but he spent time with San Francisco (2021), New Orleans (2021) and Kansas City (2022) since his four-year college career at Louisiana-Monroe. He caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Warhawks.

The Pedersons aren’t the first father/son combination to become coach/player on the same team in professional sports. Doc and Austin Rivers did it in the NBA. Cal Ripken Sr. and Jr. did it in Major League Baseball, along with Felipe and Moisés Alou and Dale and Yogi Berra.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Tom Coughlin coached his son-in-law, guard Chris Snee, with the New York Giants.

A more recent NFL family tie: The Dallas Cowboys drafted Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round, a move that places Vaughn and his father Chris on the same team. Chris Vaughn is the team's assistant director of college scouting.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Acuna Jr. beats out Ohtani to lead 2023 MLB first-half jersey sales

Acuna Jr. beats out Ohtani to lead 2023 MLB first-half jersey sales

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes