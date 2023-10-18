National Football League
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable for Saints game, third-stringer Nathan Rourke called up
Published Oct. 18, 2023 5:43 p.m. ET

With quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at New Orleans, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed third-stringer Nathan Rourke from the practice squad to the active roster.

Lawrence was limited in practice for the second consecutive day Wednesday. He expressed optimism Tuesday about playing, but also said he needs to consider the best long-term plan for his sprained left knee and the team's success.

Lawrence has started every game during his three professional seasons and last missed a game during his final collegiate year at Clemson, when he sat out consecutive games because of a neck injury and then COVID-19 protocols.

If Lawrence doesn't play, backup C.J. Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 regular-season finale with San Francisco.

Rourke, a former Canadian Football League standout, would serve as the backup. He started 11 games for the BC Lions in 2021-22, throwing for 4,035 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 78.7% of his passes, setting a new CFL record and earning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

