National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen changes name to Joshua Hines-Allen
National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen changes name to Joshua Hines-Allen

Updated Jul. 9, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET

Josh Allen has wreaked havoc in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars with No. 41 on the front and back of his uniform. Next season, though, the back of that jersey will look a little different.

Allen announced on Tuesday that he has officially changed his name to "Joshua Hines-Allen."

"Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," Allen wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several members of Allen's family go by the last name "Hines-Allen," including his sisters: Washington Mystics guard Myisha Hines-Allen, former Cheyney University women's college basketball player Kyra Hines-Allen and former Towson guard LaTorri Hines-Allen. Meanwhile, his uncles are Gregory Hines, who was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 1983 NBA Draft, and Keith Hines, who played basketball at Montclair State.

According to the Jaguars' team website, fans will be able to swap their No. 41 "Allen" jersey for a No. 41 "Hines-Allen" jersey at a later date.

Hines-Allen, who turns 27 later this month, is a two-time Pro Bowler. Jacksonville selected the star linebacker with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.

Last season, Hines-Allen totaled a career-high 17.5 sacks, 66 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. Hines-Allen and the Jaguars agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract earlier this offseason.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars
Josh Hines-Allen
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eagles' offseason grade: Will spending spree put Philly back on top?

Eagles' offseason grade: Will spending spree put Philly back on top?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes