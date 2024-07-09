National Football League Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen changes name to Joshua Hines-Allen Updated Jul. 9, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Josh Allen has wreaked havoc in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars with No. 41 on the front and back of his uniform. Next season, though, the back of that jersey will look a little different.

Allen announced on Tuesday that he has officially changed his name to "Joshua Hines-Allen."

"Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," Allen wrote on X.

Several members of Allen's family go by the last name "Hines-Allen," including his sisters: Washington Mystics guard Myisha Hines-Allen, former Cheyney University women's college basketball player Kyra Hines-Allen and former Towson guard LaTorri Hines-Allen. Meanwhile, his uncles are Gregory Hines, who was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 1983 NBA Draft, and Keith Hines, who played basketball at Montclair State.

According to the Jaguars' team website, fans will be able to swap their No. 41 "Allen" jersey for a No. 41 "Hines-Allen" jersey at a later date.

Hines-Allen, who turns 27 later this month, is a two-time Pro Bowler. Jacksonville selected the star linebacker with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.

Last season, Hines-Allen totaled a career-high 17.5 sacks, 66 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. Hines-Allen and the Jaguars agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract earlier this offseason.

