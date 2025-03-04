National Football League J.J. Watt won't unretire to join Bengals after Burnley goalkeeper allows goal, loses bet Published Mar. 4, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sorry, Bengals fans, but J.J. Watt will not be coming out of retirement to join your team, and you have nobody to blame but Burnley goalkeeper and fellow Cincinnati Bengals faithful James Trafford.

Watt, a Burnley minority stakeholder, made a bet with Trafford earlier this season that if he didn't give up a goal the rest of the season, Watt would come out of retirement to play for his favorite NFL team, the Bengals. Although it was a valiant effort, Trafford's impressive run of 12 clean sheets came to an end on Tuesday when they conceded a goal in a 2-1 win over Cardiff City.

The win gave them 71 points on the season and brought them within two points of Sheffield United for second place in the Championship League, and the final automatic Premier League promotion spot.

It wasn't enough to hold Watt to his deal, though. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year played along, teasing about his potential return to the NFL with various posts on X throughout the season. On Tuesday, after Trafford allowed his first goal since Dec. 21, 2024 in a game against Watford, Watt called out a local Cincinnati restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the game, Watt sent a longer message about the enjoyment he got from the whole thing and how he hoped it connected two separate fandoms.

Burnley and Cincinnati may be separated by over 3,800 miles and the Atlantic Ocean, but they were connected as one through Watt and Trafford's bet. If Trafford had completed the challenge and Watt had followed through, it would have helped the Bengals as they ranked 25th in the NFL in total sacks and in total yards allowed in 2024.

Watt, a five-time All-Pro, led the NFL in sacks twice and racked up a combined 114.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles in 151 career NFL games. The 35-year-old spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Houston Texans , followed by a two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2022.

Trafford has saved 63-of-74 shot attempts (87.4%) this season, which is the best in the Championship. He and Burnley are in action next when they host Luton Town on Saturday, March 8.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share