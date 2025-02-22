National Football League J.J. Watt to the Bengals? Retired DE sweating deal with Burnley’s James Trafford Published Feb. 22, 2025 6:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Earlier this season, former NFL superstar and now Burnley minority stake owner J.J. Watt made a deal with goalie James Trafford: don't give up a goal the rest of the season, and I'll come out of retirement to play for your favorite NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt is beginning to sweat that promise, jokingly posting to X that he's "heading to the gym," as Trafford hasn't given up a goal in each of Burnley's last 12 league matches.

During that stretch, Burnley improved to 18-14-2 and are now in third place in the English Football League Championship with 68 points. They have 12 games remaining to send Watt back into the pads, but the former defensive lineman is preparing for them to pull off the feat, evidenced by him looking at homes in the Cincinnati area.

Trafford, who's in his second season with Burnley, has denied 63-of-72 shot attempts (87.5%) this season.

While likely said in jest, Watt could help a Bengals defense that struggled last season; the unit surrendered 223.5 passing yards (21st in the NFL), 124.8 rushing yards (19th), 348.3 total yards (25th) and 25.5 points (tied for 25th) per game.

Watt, a former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro, led the NFL in sacks twice and racked up a combined 114.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles in 151 career NFL games. The 35-year-old spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, followed by a two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Trafford and Burnley will next be in action on March 1 against Preston NE.

