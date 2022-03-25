Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Is Baker Mayfield's best option to back up Tom Brady with Bucs? Is Baker Mayfield's best option to back up Tom Brady with Bucs?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Is Baker Mayfield's best option to back up Tom Brady with Bucs?

40 mins ago

There's no way around it, Baker Mayfield is between a rock and a hard place.

With the Cleveland Browns trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered, evidenced by his trade request. 

But Mayfield's options have been limited, with prospective suitors such as the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints looking elsewhere for quarterback help. 

With that being the case, Mayfield is facing the reality that he might have to enter the 2022 season as a backup.

And if that's the case, could there be a more perfect place for Mayfield than Tampa Bay, where the former No. 1 overall pick could take a year to learn behind Tom Brady

Skip Bayless believes that is the only place where Mayfield being a backup would make sense.

"If, in fact, Baker is going to be a backup QB anywhere, there's only one place to do that: for a coach who loved you before your draft and behind the GOAT," Bayless proclaimed on "Undisputed."

Why Baker Mayfield sitting behind Tom Brady would work

Why Baker Mayfield sitting behind Tom Brady would work
When asked about the possibility of adding Baker Mayfield as a backup, Bucs general manager Jason Licht said: "I don't want to talk about a player that's on another team's roster right now, but we may still add a veteran quarterback. We're going to have to see how it goes here." Skip Bayless explains why this move could work.

But while Bayless believes this could be a positive for Mayfield, Nick Wright doesn't see it as making much sense.

"This is the dumbest idea I've ever heard," Wright said on "First Things First."

"Baker Mayfield is a starting QB in the NFL. The idea that Baker should have to sit out or be a backup for a season I find insulting and outrageous."

Baker Mayfield not ruled out by Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield not ruled out by Buccaneers
Watch as Nick Wright and Chris Broussard debate if Baker Mayfield is too talented for a backup roll in Tampa Bay.

While Mayfield has been a starter all four years of his NFL career, he has had uneven results.

As a starter, Mayfield is 29-30 in his career, with his only winning season coming in 2020 when the Browns made it to the AFC divisional rounds. He has 92 career passing touchdowns, 56 interceptions and a 61.6% career completion percentage.

With his future currently in flux, Mayfield's options appear to be limited. If the Buccaneers come calling, that might be his best bet.

Get more from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Tyreek Hill to Dolphins, MVS joins Chiefs
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Tyreek Hill to Dolphins, MVS joins Chiefs

2 hours ago
Is Tom Brady angling to play for the Miami Dolphins next season?
Tom Brady

Is Tom Brady angling to play for the Miami Dolphins next season?

3 hours ago
NFL odds: 3 best futures bets to make after big trades and signings
National Football League

NFL odds: 3 best futures bets to make after big trades and signings

1 day ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

1 day ago
USFL 2022: Kirby Wilson ready to lead the Pittsburgh Maulers
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Kirby Wilson ready to lead the Pittsburgh Maulers

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes