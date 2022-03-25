Is Baker Mayfield's best option to back up Tom Brady with Bucs?
There's no way around it, Baker Mayfield is between a rock and a hard place.
With the Cleveland Browns trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered, evidenced by his trade request.
But Mayfield's options have been limited, with prospective suitors such as the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints looking elsewhere for quarterback help.
With that being the case, Mayfield is facing the reality that he might have to enter the 2022 season as a backup.
And if that's the case, could there be a more perfect place for Mayfield than Tampa Bay, where the former No. 1 overall pick could take a year to learn behind Tom Brady?
Skip Bayless believes that is the only place where Mayfield being a backup would make sense.
"If, in fact, Baker is going to be a backup QB anywhere, there's only one place to do that: for a coach who loved you before your draft and behind the GOAT," Bayless proclaimed on "Undisputed."
But while Bayless believes this could be a positive for Mayfield, Nick Wright doesn't see it as making much sense.
"This is the dumbest idea I've ever heard," Wright said on "First Things First."
"Baker Mayfield is a starting QB in the NFL. The idea that Baker should have to sit out or be a backup for a season I find insulting and outrageous."
While Mayfield has been a starter all four years of his NFL career, he has had uneven results.
As a starter, Mayfield is 29-30 in his career, with his only winning season coming in 2020 when the Browns made it to the AFC divisional rounds. He has 92 career passing touchdowns, 56 interceptions and a 61.6% career completion percentage.
With his future currently in flux, Mayfield's options appear to be limited. If the Buccaneers come calling, that might be his best bet.