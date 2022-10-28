National Football League If Titans make a trade to help offense, here are 5 potential additions 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After an 0-2 start, the Tennessee Titans have won four straight games and lead the AFC South. They're positioned to be a contender with the midway point of the season fast approaching.

It's why they should make a move to bolster their roster ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, which is 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Since Jon Robinson became the general manager in 2016, Tennessee has been quiet at the trade deadline, making only two trades in October or November. Both came in 2020, with the most significant move being the acquisition of nickel back Desmond King II for a sixth-round pick. He made nine appearances, including five starts, before leaving in free agency.

If the Titans trade for a player in the next few days, the priority should be to help their inconsistent offense, particularly the wide receiver and left tackle spots.

Unsurprisingly, Tennessee finds itself needing help at wideout after trading star A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Depth at the position was a concern entering the season, but the situation has only gotten more dire six games into the year. Three of the Titans' top five receivers are on injured reserve: rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, and second-year pro Racey McMath.

And left tackle has been a major issue since Taylor Lewan tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Reserve Dennis Daley has struggled starting in his place. On only 144 pass-block snaps, he's given up 20 pressures, tied for sixth-most among offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. He has PFF's fifth-worst pass-blocking grade among OL.

To make a move, though, the Titans will have to do some financial maneuvering. They currently have just $1.5 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA's public salary-cap report.

Here are five names to keep an eye on:

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (age 24)

2022 stats (7 games): 28 receptions, 266 yards, 1 TD

Claypool has been underutilized in the Steelers scheme. He's on pace for a career-low 646 receiving yards in a full season, despite playing a career-high 87% of snaps.

The former second-round pick's catch rate (63.6%) is higher than all qualified Titans receivers. He is financially affordable, too, as his rookie deal runs through 2023. His base salary for this season is just over $1.2 million. He'll make $1.5 million next year.

Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles (age 27)

2022 stats (1 game): 0 starts

Dillard, now recovered from a fractured forearm, is in the last year of his rookie contract. For the Titans, that should be appealing. If you make a move for the 2019 first-round pick and he plays well, you can re-sign him to be your long-term option. If it doesn't work out, you let him walk during the offseason.

In 32 NFL appearances, Dillard has started nine games. He posted a respectable 69.6 PFF grade over 340 snaps last year.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots (age 27)

2022 stats (6 games): 11 receptions, 156 yards

Bourne missed Monday's game against the Chicago Bears with a toe injury, but could still be moved. He's been in trade rumors for days.

Bourne has seen a steep decline in his playing time with the Patriots. He played 52% of offensive snaps with New England last season, his first with the team, but he's down to 29% this year. He was the Patriots' second leading receiver last season with 55 catches for 800 yards. The Titans got a good look at him last year, when he had five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns against them in Week 12.

With the ability to play inside and out, Bourne would give the Titans another versatile receiver. He's also under a reasonable contract, which runs through 2023, with no guaranteed money left. His 2022 base salary is $3.5 million and bumps up to $4.7 million next year. He also has $750,000 in roster bonuses, according to Over The Cap.

Isaiah Wynn, OT, New England Patriots (age 27)

2022 stats (6 games): 6 starts at right tackle

Wynn has played exclusively at right tackle the last two seasons, after the Patriots drafted him in the first round four years ago to be their franchise left tackle. He has struggled at the spot, leading the league with seven accepted penalties this season. He is considered a better run-blocker than pass-blocker.

Wynn will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason when his rookie contract expires, so he's another option the Titans can take a flier on. His $10.4 million base salary this season is guaranteed.

Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets (age 25)

2022 stats (1 game): 1 reception, 4 yards

Lost in Elijah Moore's trade request (which the Jets don't plan to grant) was that Mims asked out back in August. A 2020 second-round pick, Mims was a healthy scratch for the first six games of the season before making his debut Sunday against the Broncos amid Moore's absence, posting just one catch for four years.

Like Claypool, Mim's rookie deal runs through 2023, so he would be a low-cost option for Tennessee.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

